Legislative Races Remain In Doubt

Done but not decided.
The votes are tallied in the South Dakota primary election, and two area legislative races could be headed for a recount.
Because of vote margins in their races, the Republican primaries for the District 17 Senate and District 19 House qualify for recounts under state law.
District 17 includes Clay and Turner counties. District 19 includes Douglas, Hutchinson, Hanson and McCook counties and a portion of Bon Homme County.
In both races, the winners had trailed or were neck and neck for much of the evening before moving ahead in the final count.
• In the District 17 Senate primary, incumbent Art Rusch of Vermillion defeated challenger Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley 1,002-996 for the right to advance to the November general election.
Tuesday’s primary race was a case of two counties. Rusch won his home Clay County by a 600-291 margin, while Rasmussen won her home Turner County by a 705-402 margin.
• In the District 19 House primary, incumbent Kent Peterson of Salem and newcomer Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria claimed the two slots with 1,881 and 1,741 votes, respectively.
The third candidate, Marty Overweg of New Holland, has served in the House as a gubernatorial appointment and finished third in Tuesday’s primary with 1,720 votes.
State law outlines the recount procedure for legislative races, according to spokeswoman Rachel Soulek with the South Dakota secretary of state’s office.
“Recounts must be requested by the losing candidate,” she said. “The petition for recount will have to be filed with each county auditor’s office in the legislative district.”
The petitions must be filed within three days following the official state canvass, scheduled for 10 a.m. June 9. All recounts must be completed within 14 days following the filing of the petition.
The following are results from the other area primary races for the South Dakota Legislature.
• In District 16, the Republican primary for House resulted in incumbents Kevin Jensen of Hudson and David Anderson of Canton claiming the top two spots in the three-man field.
They finished with 1,444 and 1,257 votes, respectively, ahead of challenger William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes with 1,072 votes. Shorma had formerly served in the Legislature and was seeking a return to Pierre.
• In District 17, the GOP primary winners for the two House seats were newcomers Sydney Davis of Burbank and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville with 1,272 and 844 votes, respectively.
• In District 21, which covers Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties and part of Bon Homme County, the Republican primary for Senate saw Erin Tobin of Winner defeat Lee Qualm of Platte 2,155-1,366.
VOTER TURNOUT
Because of COVID-19 safety concerns and the voters’ desire for convenience, area counties reported record numbers of absentee ballots. In some cases, Tuesday’s primary rivaled past general elections for early balloting.
The absentee ballots cast statewide in Tuesday’s primary election smashed a previous record, Soulek said. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 88,911 absentee ballots were received statewide — four times the previous high mark of the past decade.
“This number far outpaces the average absentee ballots cast in previous primary elections,” she said. “Between 2010 and 2018, the highest primary election total for absentee ballots occurred in the 2018 primary election, when 22,048 absentee ballots were cast.”
The Yankton County voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was far above the county’s average for primaries. Republicans cast 2,296 ballots out of the party’s 6,353 registered voters for 36.1% turnout, while Democrats cast 1,618 ballots out of the party’s 3,936 registered voters for 41.1% turnout. In addition 235 voters cast ballots in nonpartisan races (not requiring party affiliation).
Yankton County reported 2,682 early ballots cast, divided among 997 Democrats; 325 independents/NPA (no party affiliation), four Libertarians and 1,356 Republicans.
The 2,682 early ballots comprised nearly 65% of the 4,149 votes cast in Tuesday’s election.
AROUND THE REGION
Besides the legislative races, South Dakota voters decided a number of county, city and school contests.
Because of the pandemic, spring elections were moved to June. Those government bodies could hold their elections in conjunction with the June 2 primary or select another Tuesday in June for the rescheduled election.
• BON HOMME: Two Republican primary races were decided for county office.
For treasurer, incumbent Jenn Knoll of Springfield defeated challenger Brad Kopp of Springfield 700-215.
For District 2 county commissioner, Ed Van Gerpen of Avon defeated Shon Whitwood of Scotland 134-99.
In Tuesday’s election, Bon Homme County recorded 1,331 of 3,812 registered voters casting ballots for 35% turnout.
• CHARLES MIX: Two Republican primaries were held for county office.
For state’s attorney, incumbent Steve Cotton of Wagner defeated challenger Pam Hein of Lake Andes 682-361. Hein had held the state’s attorney’s seat prior to Cotton.
For District 2 county commissioner, challenger Colin Soukup of Wagner defeated incumbent Neil VonEschen of Wagner 139-94.
Charles Mix County saw 1,667 voters cast ballots out of 5,289 registered voters for 31.52% turnout.
• CLAY: Three Democratic candidates advanced to the general election for at-large Clay County Commission seats.
Emerging from the field were Elizabeth “Betty” Smith with 906 votes, Mark Winegar with 853 and Richard Hammond with 718. The fourth candidate, Cynthia Aden, finished with 666 votes.
All of the candidates are from Vermillion.
Clay County had 2,630 of 7,481 registered voters cast ballots for 35.16% turnout.
In a late result from the Vermillion school board race, challenger Carol Voss-Ward won the seat with 950 votes, followed by challenger Curt Cameron with 626 and incumbent Shane Nordyke with 534.
• DOUGLAS: The Republican primary for District 4 county commissioner was won by Nathan Ymker with 106 votes, followed by Ivan Lau with 42 and Joel Meyer with 39.
Douglas County had 866 of 2,092 registered voters cast ballots for 41.4 percent turnout.
• HUTCHINSON: No races were held at the county level.
In Tuesday’s primary, Hutchinson County had 1,311 ballots cast of 5,024 registered voters for 26.09 percent turnout.
Auditor Diane Murtha reported the 2018 primary had 1,552 votes cast while the 2020 primary had 1,311 votes cast with 1,060 absentee ballots among them.
The 1,060 early ballots were cast by 212 Democrats, 43 independent/NPA and 805 Republicans.
• TURNER: While there were no primary races at the county level, Auditor Sheila Hagemann said she sent out 818 ballots for the primary and received back 660.
The 660 early ballots were cast by 200 Democrats, 24 independent/NPA and 436 Republicans.
• UNION: No races were held at the county level.
Union County had 2,319 ballots cast of 11,668 registered voters for 19.87% turnout.
