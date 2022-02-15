YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate

The Yankton School Board voted 4-1 to end the school district’s months-long mandatory masking requirement.
As of today, no one in the Yankton School District will be required to mask unless they are returning after a positive COVID test, in which case they will be required to mask in school for five days, in accordance with U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Public comments became heated even before the masking discussion began with a comment by Cindy Konopasek, who was purportedly there to address the Yankton School District’s (YSD ) participation in the federally funded Title I Reading Program. The program, she said, is federal and therefore has strings attached.
“I’m just trying to figure out how locally, something like this couldn’t be developed, instead of always reaching towards the federal funding issue,” Konopasek said. “With that, I’m going to just say, Terry Crandall and Sarah Carda, you will be voted out.”
Crandall and Carda are up for reelection this spring.
Konopasek also commented on YSD’s anti-bullying policy, after ascertaining that it was not on Tuesday’s agenda and would not be on the agenda for at least another month.
Terry Crandall addressed Konopasek’s comment during the board’s discussion of the motion to reverse the mandate.
“Mrs. Konopasek’s pointed out that I am going to lose the next election. Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. I don’t know,” he said. “I’m running, so we’ll find out, but I’m not running against anybody. I’m running for what I think is best for the district, and I will continue to do so in as positive way as possible.”
Board members are no better or worse than those sitting in the audience, Crandall said.
“The decisions I make are made based on what I feel is right to do,” he said. “I’m not doing it to lord it over people. I’m not trying to do it arbitrarily. I do it because I’ve given thought, given care and because I feel it’s the right thing to do.”
Stacey Nickels told attendees that the school board was removing the mask mandate because they only ever followed the money, and deserve no thanks.
“In the beginning, it was to get the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund from the Department of Education) funds,” Nickels said. “Well, now God has provided a way to cut this off at (the) knees because of the fact of a potential lawsuit that they are going to be losing funds. So there we go back to follow the money. That is the reason this mask mandate is being removed.”
Board member Frani Kieffer said that the spike in COVID-19 cases last August led her to vote for the mask mandate at the time.
“We were seeing a lack of vaccination for the majority of our students,” she said. “I thought it was the best thing to do for the safety of our students, and I would do it again.”
Now, all children ages 5 and up have access to vaccination if their parents choose it, Kieffer said.
“So I feel that I can responsibly vote to get rid of the mask mandate.”
Board member Sarah Carda emphasized that being in a position where one side will be unhappy no matter what you decide is difficult, and to accuse board members of collusion behind the scenes is incorrect and offensive.
“It is illegal for more than two of us to ever have a conversation about school issues,” she said. “Things are given to us prior, we do our homework and we’re given good information to make decisions.”
She also addressed the accusation that the board makes its decisions based on money.
“Let’s make it clear,” she said, “we get ESSER funds whether or not we have masking. Masking is completely separate.”
Like Kieffer, Carda said her decision to continue the mandate last fall was based on the steep increase of COVID cases through Christmas.
School Board president Jill Sternquist, who is a medical doctor, was the last board member to comment and was also the only board member to vote against repealing the mandate.
The health board that advises the school district is comprised of medical professionals, the people that would know the most about dealing with a virus like COVID, she said.
“I know a lot of people don’t necessarily believe COVID, and if you don’t believe that masks work or you don’t believe vaccines work, believing doctors and nurses doesn’t (seem to) make any sense,” Sternquist said. “At our last meeting, the pediatricians that we talk to were still at the point where they recommended masks. The American Academy of Pediatrics still recommends it.
“Nothing has changed, and we’re still in high spreads.”
Also Tuesday, the school board heard a proposal from YSD Athletic Director Ryan Mors and representatives from the Yankton Girls Softball Association (YGSA) to make girls softball an SDHSAA-approved spring sport in the Yankton School District beginning in 2023.
According to the proposal, all the equipment needed to start up the team will be donated to the school district. Also, the booster club will donate $5,000 per year to the team for the first three years and YGSA will allow the team to practice at its indoor facility during inclement weather.
The board voted unanimously to sanction girls’ softball.
Also at Tuesday’s school board meeting:
• Graham Forbes, with the Williams Company gave an overview of his firm’s independent audit of the school district’s Fiscal Year 2021 financial report. The review concluded that the financial statements were “fairly presented in all material respects,” or good with no modifications, disclaimers or adversities;
• Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken gave a report of the school’s new music room;
• Stewart School Principal Cody Lukkes updated the board on the teachers’ implementation of the Responsive Classroom during the fall semester;
• Ali Davison, Yankton School District (YSD) elementary technology integrationist, gave a video presentation on how technology is helping district students with a Title I reading program.
