VERMILLION — The Vermillion Public Library will welcome Dr. Brad Tennant for an in-depth book discussion for this year’s One Book South Dakota author, Diane Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper.” This event will be held at noon Sept. 8 inside the Vermillion Public Library’s Kozak Room.
A haunting novel spanning several generations, Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” follows a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life. Its main character, Rosalie Iron Wing, draws strength from the knowledge that she is descended from women with souls of iron, women who have protected their families, their traditions, and a precious cache of seeds through generations of hardship and loss.
