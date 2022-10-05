100 Years Ago
Friday, October 6, 1922
• The work in the city public library has grown so rapidly in the past year that it has become necessary to move the children’s room to the basement. Also the documents and local newspaper files have found a place in the basement.
• Advertising for bids for the steel superstructure of the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river at Yankton will start as soon as $250,000 more stock is subscribed, directors of the bridge company decided at a prolonged meeting yesterday afternoon and last evening. It had first been estimated that $300,000 would be needed, but careful investigation of steel prices and the finances of the company indicated that $50,000 less than that would be sufficient.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 6, 1947
• Sacred Heart Hospital of Yankton is this year marking the accomplishment of 50 years’ service in the care and healing of the sick in Yankton and a wide surrounding territory. Plans are being made for a one-day celebration of the anniversary, to be held on November 4.
• A prairie fire, starting at the Milwaukee road railroad tracks, cut a wide swath northwest across a hayfield on a farm belonging to Victor Cwach, six miles northwest of Yankton, early Sunday afternoon, destroyed four buildings in the farm yard, laid waste to hay and alfalfa fields, and continued into a stubble field before firefighting farmers finally checked it at a road three-quarters of a mile north of the railroad tracks. More than a hundred farmers started working immediately to try to check the blaze, using cream cans, sacks, brooms and buckets.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 6, 1972
• Fire Chief Howard Frick plans to retire Dec. 31, 1972, he says. He has been with the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department since 1943 and has been full time fire chief since 1953.
• “You are what you eat” is this year’s theme for National School Lunch Week. The public is invited to join students at Yankton High School, Yankton Middle School, any public Elementary School or the Mission Hill School for a free lunch on either Monday or Tuesday, Oct. 9-10.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 6, 1997
• Gov. Bill Janklow said Saturday that Jim Abbott was named University of South Dakota president for all the things he wasn’t planning to do. Like using the job as a stepping stone for greener pastures. Janklow said the Yankton businessman talked about devoting the rest of his career to leading USD. That clinched Abbott’s selection as the school’s 17th president and first alumnus leader, Janklow told the inaugural crowd of about 2,000.
• As Mike Ridgway turned the yearbook’s pages, he stepped back in time from Yankton attorney to Yankton College student. It was a trip he enjoyed taking during Sunday’s dedication of the Yankton College Alumni Hall.
