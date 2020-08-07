After being closed five months for the pandemic, schools are resuming classes with only one thing for certain: the real learning experience is about to begin.
In both South Dakota and Nebraska, COVID-19 wiped out the final two months of the 2019-2020 school term. Summer has been anything but a vacation for school officials, who have labored over every facet of a “back to school” plan for safe, healthy learning.
But even the most detailed plan can shift at a moment’s notice should cases break out among students and staff members.
Nearly all area school districts are opening in August, with Santee, Nebraska, already starting this week. The major wave of schools resume Aug. 17-20, with Marty not opening until Sept. 21.
At some area schools, the colors red, yellow and green aren’t just used for traffic lights. Those districts are using the three colors to signal the level of COVID-19 activity in their buildings and among their students and staff. Each color puts a different level of action into place.
While many plans are similar, other districts face unique situations.
• At Wynot, Nebraska, Principal Grant Torpin told the Press & Dakotan his district is moving forward with in-person instruction.
“We looked at our population and how the coronavirus affects us. Wynot has not had a single case in our community, which makes a difference,” he said. “We’re a really small school district, with (nearly 200) students in grades K-12, so we could social distance and put something into place.”
Wynot has become one of six Nebraska school districts not to offer busing, instead paying mileage to parents for transporting their students to school, Torpin said.
“The reason is that we thought the buses would be pretty ‘hot spots’ for the coronavirus. How are we supposed to social distance with 30 kids on a bus?” he asked. “And there are so many different challenges when you’re mixing the middle school, elementary and pre-school kids. What if there was a case of coronavirus? We’d have to quarantine all of them.”
During the school day, lunch will be served in each classroom, Torpin said. The district is seeking to keep elementary grades separated as much as possible so only one room may need to be quarantined instead of the entire building, he added.
COVID-19 will also affect extracurricular activities, Torpin said.
“Athletic events will be unique. We may have only immediate family members attending games both home and away,” he said. “Their names may be on a list that officials check at the gate, with the visitors sending their names ahead of time to the host school. And when it comes to the concession stands, they might sell only drinks.”
• At Wagner, the district plans to start Aug. 20 with face-to-face instruction at that time, Superintendent Shad Storley said in a video. The district has worked extensively with local health care facilities and professionals in drafting a “back to school” plan, he said.
“It’s been a daunting task, and without their help, we don’t know where we would be right now,” he said. “They’re going to be helping us as we go down this road the whole year.”
Parents and guardians are encouraged to transport students and not bus them, Storley said. When students arrive at school, masks are recommended. Students are encouraged to keep physical distance as much as possible, which may not be attainable in all school settings.
• At Freeman Public Schools, Superintendent Kevin Kunz said in a video that his district’s school board and administrators have reached out for community input.
“From the beginning, we have tried to listen to as many different people as possible,” he said. “When we put this plan together, 136 families responded back to the school survey. We had 143 staff members who responded to their own ‘back to school’ survey,” he said
Kunz noted the “vast majority” is comfortable with returning to school, and the district is working with those who remain uncomfortable and may seek other alternatives.
“I don’t think, in this particular instance, you would find a lot of people disagree that the best thing for our kids, from an instruction standpoint, is to be back in the building,” he said. “Our goal is to best figure how to make that work while maintaining the safety of our students, staff and families.”
• At Freeman Academy, Administrator Nathan Epp says the Mennonite-affiliated school plans to start classes Aug. 26.
“At this point, our goal is to provide in-person classes,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Since we’re a small school, it’s easier for us to be flexible in how we are organized.”
Freeman Academy faces a unique situation because it operates a dormitory setting, Epp said.
“For our boarding students, none of our international students went home over summer,” Epp said. “We’re asking them to quarantine for two weeks prior to arrival. We’re also asking them to arrive earlier than normal so they can be monitored for symptoms before school starts.”
Freeman Academy staff and students will be screened every morning, with consistent reminders to stay home if they don’t feel well, Epp said. Masks are required any time social distancing isn’t possible. Teachers will try to schedule times during the class periods when masks aren’t necessary either by being outside or in a larger space.
Larger classes will be moved into areas such as the gym, dining hall and chapel to allow for proper distancing. The school has installed air purification devices into the HVAC systems.
• At Marty, Superintendent John Beheler said his district will start Sept. 21 with distance learning for the first quarter of the year. The school will then transition to a hybrid schedule with half of the elementary and middle school attending face-to-face on Mondays and Wednesdays and distance learn on Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays.
“Likewise, we will have the other half of elementary and high school attending on Tuesdays and Thursdays and distance on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Fridays will allow teachers to conduct outreach and deeper cleaning of facilities.”
• At Gayville-Volin, Superintendent Jason Selchert said in a video that the school board approved its “back to school” document at its July 23 meeting. However, the district realizes the situation remains extremely fluid with changes possibly needed with little notice.
The district will use three main areas for informing its patrons, Selchert said. Posting messages to Facebook is fastest, with the district also using the school website and its application. The automated messaging system, or “calling tree,” can best be used for short messages, he said.
Selchert said the district remains committed to maintaining its calendar, making major changes only if ordered by higher authorities such as the governor or state agencies such as the Department of Health or the Department of Education.
Otherwise, the district won’t cancel classes even if the building needs to be shut down, Selchert said. “We’re not pushing back our dates. We need to utilize all of our resources so that, at any point in time, we can transition between learning modes,” he said, referring to temporary use of online or other learning.
Selchert address the concerns of those who feel uncomfortable about returning to classroom instruction.
“Our number one priority is to keep everybody safe,” he said. “With that in mind, we understand and hope our stakeholders understand there is no way we can keep kids 100% free from infections. The only way to do that is 100% isolation and, at this point, we don’t feel this is a good option.”
The district recommends the usage of masks — especially in closed, confined places — for students. The masks are not provided to students. The only exception would be in case of exhibited signs of COVID-19.
The district will require masks for teachers, staff and administrators when they are close than six feet to children for an extended period of time.
The science mandates that masks are in the best interests of those who get within six feet of each other for more than 15 minutes at a time, Selchert said.
However, he acknowledged the subject of whether or not to require masks has remained a controversial topic. The district is taking a strictly educational, health and safety approach to the matter, he said.
“We don’t want to politicize this,” he said. “We’re an institution of learning, and we believe we’re going to put together the best plan and adjust the plan with the best information provided to us.”
The following is a rundown for other rea school districts where available.
• ANDES CENTRAL: Classes start Aug. 20, according to the school website.
• AVON: Classes start Aug. 19 with the expectation of in-person classroom instruction, according to the school website.
• BLOOMFIELD, Nebraska: The district will begin classes Aug. 20, starting school face to face, according to Superintendent Shane Alexander.
“Masks are required by all at this time,” he said. “We can go Hybrid and online PK-12 if the situation starts to ramp up again. Masks will be required to attend any athletic events.”
• BON HOMME: The district plans to open its school year Aug. 17 at Level 1 with traditional learning, which consists of on-campus plus accommodations, according to its school website.
• CENTERVILLE: Classes start Aug. 19 with a 2 p.m. dismissal, according to the school website. The Aug. 20 classes will also dismiss at 2 p.m.
• CROFTON, Nebraska: Classes begin Aug. 18 with an early dismissal, according to the school website.
• DAKOTA VALLEY: The first day of school is Aug. 13, according to the school website.
• ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: The start date has been set for Aug. 24, which teacher in-service days from Aug. 17-21, according to the school website.
• HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE, Nebraska: Classes start Aug. 17, according to Superintendent A.J. Johnson.
• HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC: Classes start Aug. 17, according to Superintendent Christopher Uttecht.
• IRENE-WAKONDA: Classes resume Aug. 17, according to the school website.
• MENNO: Superintendent Tom Rice says school starts Aug. 18, with classes running Aug. 18-19 from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. The regular school day will run from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. the rest of the school year.
• NIOBRARA, Nebraska: Superintendent Margaret Sandoz says classes start Aug. 20.
“We hope to have everyone face to face at that time,” she said. “We are planning to have a blended learning environment as well, so if there are families that need it, we can make it happen.”
• SANTEE, Nebraska: Classes started Aug. 6, according to the school website with a message from Superintendent Justin Hayes.
• SCOTLAND: The first day of classes is Aug. 19, according to the school website.
• TRIPP-DELMONT: Classes start Aug. 19, according to the school website.
• VERDIGRE, Nebraska: Classes start Aug. 19, according to the school website.
• VERMILLION: The first school day is scheduled for Aug. 20, according to the school website. The Vermillion school board is scheduled to discuss its “back to school plan” at Monday’s meeting.
• VIBORG-HURLEY: Classes start Aug. 25, with early dismissal at 1:30 p.m., according to the school website. The Viborg-Hurley school board will finalize its “back to school” plan at Monday’s meeting.
• WAUSA, Nebraska: Classes start Aug. 20, according to the school website.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.