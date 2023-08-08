Program Change Stirs Confusion

kota Community Service Program that has provided inexpensive inmate labor to them for years has been terminated with short notice, leaving them in the lurch.
Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections (DOC) says the program continues, having just undergone some changes.
However, without an official announcement regarding the status or changes to the program, there is still some confusion.
Yankton’s Ability Building Services (ABS) has used South Dakota inmates for custodial and dishwashing services and lawn care for approximately 10-15 years, Pat Kellar, ABS director of Day Services and Human Resources, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We’ve had three or four (inmates), five days a week, 52 weeks a year,” he said. “We found out in June that it would end July 1. It was quite an impact on us.”
The explanation he was given involved newly appointed DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko, Kellar said.
“She had been involved in a lawsuit in another state and previous employment, where the state was sued for forcing inmate labor,” he said. “It’s really allowed for in (South Dakota) law, as long as it’s not mandatory, and it’s (limited to) community service organizations.”
Kellar was referring to the ongoing suits in Colorado, Wasko’s home state, in which inmates are suing the state claiming that forced inmate labor is tantamount to slavery and should be illegal.
Wasko was also reportedly named in other lawsuits unrelated to inmate labor.
None of the suits involved voluntary community service programs.
“(DOC) didn’t want to mess with it but the prison inmates loved it, for the most part,” Kellar said. “We had people tell us that working here and seeing what we do changed their lives.”
Ability Building Services is a local agency that provides support and services for individuals with developmental disabilities.
“Overall, we had very, very good experiences with the (inmates) that worked here,” Kellar said. “They were on time, appreciative and worked hard. I thought it was a great program to help transition people out of incarceration and back into society.”
The DOC representative that spoke with ABS said it would continue the Community Work Program, but only for full-time hires, at a full-time wage and with full benefits, Kellar said.
“We actually had a person that was working for us at that time that we were really interested in hiring, and we knew he was going to be paroled or (released) in September,” he said. “They told us he would not be eligible for that work program due to a parole violation.”
DOC representative Michael Winder told the Press & Dakotan that the community service component is still available, but it will emphasize shorter-term projects, such as clean-up projects, and will no longer serve as a more permanent labor source.
“Offenders may volunteer to do community service work projects,” Winder said. “DOC is prioritizing community service requests to state and local government agencies only, and these will depend on the number of inmate volunteers available.”
Another apparent barrier to hiring inmates full time involves transportation.
“Our person that supervises the inmates is a woman, who has done that for a number of years, and they created a rule that women could not transfer (inmates),” Kellar said. “I could have a woman supervise them all day, but (DOC) said they’re not going to have people of opposite genders transporting people.”
There had not been any issues in South Dakota, but the DOC staff member that Kellar spoke with referenced an incident in Kentucky in which a female prison guard ran off with an inmate, he said.
The City of Yankton, which has long used inmates in its Parks & Recreation Department received word about the Community Service Program from DOC in the spring, Todd Larson, Yankton’s director of Parks & Recreation told the Press & Dakotan.
“I do not know if it was terminated, but I do know the wages paid to the inmates was going to go to minimum wage,” he said. “The city no longer uses the inmates as it was becoming more challenging to find inmates with strong work ethics.”
Also, the rule that only males could transport inmates in vehicles to and from the prison was logistically a problem, as his department has several full-time female employees, he said.
“The training involved to work with inmates, the down time of transporting the inmates to and from the facility, and then also the issues with tobacco and drug paraphernalia being found on inmates brought back to the facility was causing us some logistical issues,” Larson said. “It was decided that our department would be better off trying to recruit seasonal employees since the wages paid would be similar.”
Statements to the effect that the DOC only allows men to transport male offenders to and from work are simply inaccurate, Winder said.
However, Kriss Thury, executive director of The Center in Yankton, confirmed that her female employees, though trained to supervise the inmates, were not permitted to transport them.
The Center has consistently needed two inmate volunteers, full time, for the past 12 years for janitorial and kitchen work, she said.
“So, with the loss of that, we had to hire people and, unfortunately, we were only able to hire one person at this point to replace both of them,” Thury said. “The reason that I chose to hire someone that was not an inmate is, we had to transport the inmates.”
Also, having inmate workers requires annual training and constant supervision, she said.
“So, if I have to pay someone minimum wage, I’m going to pay someone to come in and do the job that we don’t have to babysit, essentially,” Thury said.
Winder said that the Inmate Work Program benefits the community.
“Given the 24,000 open jobs in South Dakota, this is a good opportunity to fill vacancies while paying these inmates for their work – which is the right thing to do,” he said. “This allows them to fulfill obligations like paying restitution and child support arrearages, as well as save money to pay rent and other bills when they are released. Together, these are important components that will keep these individuals out of prison in the future.”
Meanwhile, ABS has also had to turn to other sources for help.
“We’ve just had to absorb that and make room for that cost like anyplace else,” Kellar said. “It’s money that we would have been spending on other direct-care staff or supplies or to provide services.”
The fact that rules at the state level would prevent such a beneficial program for community service organizations is a shame, he said.
“We get our revenues from taxpayers,” Kellar pointed out. “Now, we’re going to be taking those monies and buying the services that we had inmates doing before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.