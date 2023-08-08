Program Change Stirs Confusion
With little notice, the South Dakota Department of Corrections had revised its inmate volunteer Community Service Program to serve only short-term labor needs, leaving Health and Human Services agencies scrambling.

 Adobe Stock

kota Community Service Program that has provided inexpensive inmate labor to them for years has been terminated with short notice, leaving them in the lurch.

Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections (DOC) says the program continues, having just undergone some changes.

