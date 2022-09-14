Second Meeting Held On Proposed Grade Raising

MENNO — A proposed regrading project is inching toward an ultimate decision of whether or not to go forward with it.
On Tuesday evening, Yankton County officials, elected representatives and IMEG representatives held the second public meeting at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church — also known as the Stone Church — to discuss potentially raising the grade of 431st Avenue in the James River valley by three feet to match the new bridge that will be built across the river in the coming year. The meeting was mandated by FEMA after the county received a grant for the study of the hypothetical project and was meant to give the public to attend and ask questions.
Yankton County Commission chairman Joseph Healy explained how the meetings ultimately came about.
“This project is not a go,” he said. “It came about when we received the BIG (Bridge Improvement Grant) grant for this bridge. Due to the structure of the bridge, the bridge is going to have a three-foot elevation raise from where it is today. (Flooding in) 2019 was fresh in everybody’s minds and this road sat underwater for quite some time, and it’s not uncommon for this road to sit under water. The thought was, ‘If we’re here with construction and if we’re going to be doing this project, now is the time to look at, is there a possibility of raising this road and not impacting anybody upstream?’ … We got some FEMA funding to do this study and that’s essentially where we’re at.”
The presentation largely mirrored the first meeting held on the matter in May.
Kevin Goff, IMEG client executive, said this is merely the end of the beginning on a project that isn’t guaranteed to happen.
“I’ve done (similar projects) that took 10 years to get something like this done,” he said. “This isn’t a slam dunk process. … This is going to be an iterative process that could go back and forth.”
He said, for now, it’s just information for the public.
“We’re not trying to shove a project down your throats, we’re trying to tell you this is what it does,” he said. “We’re just trying to take you through the process and let you guys decide, and ultimately the commissioners have to listen to you guys.”
Goff said since May’s meeting, IMEG has been working to identify points of interest (buildings, farmsteads, towns) along the James River that may be affected by a potential grade raising project.
“We did an evaluation of the watershed and identified those points of interest that are going to have to be evaluated before a project like this could ever go forward,” he said. “There’s 16-17 of them. … We went from looking at this location (around Our Savior’s Lutheran Church) to looking at a 30-mile watershed. “
He said the next steps will take into the New Year to accomplish.
“We’ll turn in our report at the end of the month to FEMA and they’ll review that,” he said. “Sometime in March or April of next year, they’ll come back to us with their thoughts. We’ll put a cost-benefit ratio together which kind of tells us where we’re at for funding.”
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch told the /'. that it’s also important to remember that there is a distinction between the proposed project and the ongoing project to replace the 431st Avenue bridge — also known as Stone Church Bridge — crossing the James River.
“While they are in the same area and are connected, they are two separate projects with two separate funding sources,” he said. “The bridge replacement is moving forward, and the raising of the grade is what we’re dealing with now. That may or may not go forward, depending on the impact to the area.”
The presentation on regrading 431st Avenue is expected to be posted on the Yankton County website sometime in the near future.
Tuesday also saw Goff give an update on the progress on the Stone Church bridge replacement project.
“In February of this year, the county received a BIG grant,” he said. “The total cost is $4 million. That is 80% coming from the state — South Dakota DOT — and 20% local match.”
Klimisch told the audience, as he did at the May meeting, that Yankton County was exceptionally lucky to get the degree of grant funding it did.
“The entire Bridge Improvement Grant for all 66 counties and 250 municipalities was $15 million, and we got $3 million for this project,” he said. “Twenty percent of the budget for the entire state on this one project, and that’s pretty darn significant.”
Goff said that the bids will be received by Yankton County on Sept. 28 and the County Commission can award a bid in October.
“If the bids come in high, there’s definitely a chance we can go back to the transportation commission and ask for more money,” he said.
Construction is expected to begin toward the end of this year and extend into fall of 2023.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.