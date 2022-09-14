Second Meeting Held On Proposed Grade Raising
Yankton County residents and officials attended the second of two engineering meetings Tuesday night in regard to a proposed regrading of 431st Avenue in the James River valley.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

MENNO — A proposed regrading project is inching toward an ultimate decision of whether or not to go forward with it.

On Tuesday evening, Yankton County officials, elected representatives and IMEG representatives held the second public meeting at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church — also known as the Stone Church — to discuss potentially raising the grade of 431st Avenue in the James River valley by three feet to match the new bridge that will be built across the river in the coming year. The meeting was mandated by FEMA after the county received a grant for the study of the hypothetical project and was meant to give the public to attend and ask questions.

