Second Meeting Held On Proposed Grade Raising

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.