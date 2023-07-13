Embroidery is one of the world’s oldest forms of sewing. The Mead Museum will hold a “Historic Crafts: Embroidery” class on Sunday, July 23, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the museum.
A Mead staff member will share a brief explanation of embroidery techniques and materials. You will then start your own take-home embroidery project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.