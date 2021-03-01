USD Dorm Evacuated During Monday Fire

VERMILLION — Students were safely evacuated Monday afternoon during a fire in a University of South Dakota residence hall.
At 3:47 p.m., the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to a fire alarm at the Norton Residence Hall, according to a news release. The dormitory is located at 416 N. Pine St. on the USD campus.
The first arriving unit found an active fire on the first floor of the residence hall, the news release said. A full evacuation was already underway. All floors and rooms were searched to ensure all occupants had been evacuated.
Crews discovered a small fire confined to a single room of the residence hall. Sprinklers had slowed the spread of the fire until it was fully extinguished by fire personnel. Crews then worked to ventilate the first, second and third floors as well as the building’s basement.
The resident of the affected room has been placed in temporary housing, and all other residents were able to return to their rooms. There were no civilian or first-responder injuries during the incident, which had a total call time of approximately two hours.
The Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded with 15 personnel along with four apparatus and three support vehicles. In addition, the USD Police Department responded to the call.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
Monday’s fire marked the second evacuation of a USD residence hall in a little more than a week. Coyote Village residents were evacuated the evening of Feb. 20 because of a natural gas leak. About two hours later, the students were informed they could return to the residence hall.
