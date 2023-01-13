MLK Legacy To Be Featured At Mead Event

An event at a local museum aims to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the enduring impact of the civil rights activist’s dream of equality.
Monday afternoon, Connecting Cultures and the Mead Cultural Education Center invite the public to a presentation about King’s life and accomplishments at 4:30 p.m. at Yankton’s Mead Museum, 82 Mickelson Drive.
Joe Rutten, director of the Benedictine Institute and assistant professor of theology at Mount Marty University, will share what he has learned in his studies of King’s most notable moments and the activist’s legacy and contributions to the country.
Refreshments to be served by United Way volunteers following the presentation.
“There’s actually a lot of African American and Black history in Yankton,” Rob Marlow, programming coordinator for the Mead Museum, told the Press & Dakotan. “For example, the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church downtown was one of the first AME churches, and one of the first predominantly black congregational churches, in South Dakota.”
South Dakota and Yankton have had a long history of promoting civil rights dating back to 1868, he said.
“Before 1868, The Organic Act that authorized government for Dakota Territory stated that only ‘every free white male inhabitant of the United States... shall be entitled to vote at the first election,’” Marlow said. “In 1868, the Territorial Legislature deleted the word ‘white’ from the law and allowed voting privileges for black men.”
That same year, according to the book “Black People in South Dakota History” by Sara L. Bernson and Robert J. Eggers, the Legislature deleted the word “white” in the portion of the document that dealt with public education, making it “equally free and accessible to all children.”
With the turn of the century, Bernson and Eggers wrote, Yankton and Sully County were fast becoming centers for black population in South Dakota. More black people settled in Yankton where they seemed to get along better than in the West River towns. But by 1920, racial slurs and abuses became a problem and black citizens of Sioux Falls organized a chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to counteract them.
Soon thereafter, the people of Yankton created another NAACP chapter.
“We as Connecting Cultures wanted to provide an opportunity for people to take a moment out of their day and dedicate it to commemorating Dr. King on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” Sarah Brandt, president of Connecting Cultures — Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “He called us to treat everyone with respect and dignity, and, that provides an excellent guide to live by.”
For those interested but unable to attend, the event will be posted as a podcast episode, “Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Commemorate His Work With Us,” on the “Expanding Perspectives with Connecting Cultures” podcast. A link to the podcast will be available on Connecting Cultures Yankton Facebook page.
“It is easy to take for granted the work of those that came before us or treat this day as any other day,” Brandt said. “We invite everyone to come and celebrate Dr. King and his work.”
For more information, visit Connecting Cultures — Yankton on Facebook.
