MLK Legacy To Be Featured At Mead Event
An event at a local museum aims to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the enduring impact of the civil rights activist’s dream of equality.

Monday afternoon, Connecting Cultures and the Mead Cultural Education Center invite the public to a presentation about King’s life and accomplishments at 4:30 p.m. at Yankton’s Mead Museum, 82 Mickelson Drive.

