The following events are slated for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this coming weekend:
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
• 4-6 p.m. — BUTTERFLY SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Go on a scavenger hunt to learn some fun butterfly facts. When finished, you will create your own eagle to take home. Meet at the Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — HOMESTEAD DAY: Join the naturalists for a family fun day learning about pioneer life and much, much more. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter No. 1. Activities include Birds of Prey; Homemade Ice Cream, Bread and Butter; Mining Sluice; Pioneer Crafts and Candle Making; Outdoor Games; Dutch Oven Cooking; Roping Demonstrations; Live Music; Bee Keeping; Fossils; Bison; Amphibians and more
• 4-5 p.m. — NATURE BINGO: Join the naturalists for a fun game of bingo and win some prizes. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
SUNDAY JUNE 11
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
