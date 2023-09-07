PIERRE — The Study Committee on County Funding and Services will hold their fourth meeting of the 2023 Interim on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being held in the Annex Room of the Ramkota Convention Center in Sioux Falls.
The Study Committee on County Funding and Services is chaired by Representative Roger Chase (R-Huron) with vice chair Senator Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish). The committee will take public testimony and discuss possible legislation.
