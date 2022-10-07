Yankton’s Mount Marty University (MMU) has joined a regional research collective that works to translate medical research into clinical practice for North and South Dakotans.
MMU is the first private academic institution to join the partnership.
Faculty across multiple disciplines at the Catholic Benedictine university will soon share ideas, conduct research and contribute best practices through the Dakota Community Collaborative on Translational Activity (DaCCoTA).
DaCCoTA, funded by the National Institutes of Health, brings together researchers and clinicians with diverse experiences across the Dakotas to develop innovative ways to improve health outcomes in both states. DaCCoTA funds research but also helps connect teams with complementary skillsets and expertise to fine-tune research approaches and improve results.
The selection of MMU as the latest partner reflects the university’s focus on rural health and wellbeing, according to President Dr. Marcus Long. The benefits will be far-reaching for students and faculty in various programs at MMU, among them Nursing, Nurse Anesthesia, the Natural Sciences Psychology and Human Service, Medical Laboratory Science and Nurse Practitioner programs.
“We at Mount Marty are excited to have been chosen to contribute to the critical work of the Dakota Community Collaborative on Translational Activity,” President Long said. “DaCCoTA will open doors for our students and faculty for years to come, but it will also allow us to contribute insight and expertise to projects that will improve health outcomes for patients right here on the Northern Plains.”
MMU is the latest South Dakota partner for DaCCoTA — and the only private university thus far — which launched four years ago from the University of North Dakota (UND) School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Other partners in South Dakota include Sanford Health, Monument Health, the University of South Dakota and the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System.
