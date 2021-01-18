Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council will celebrate the 25th Governor’s Awards in the Arts on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Due to the ongoing pandemic, an online pre-recorded presentation will replace the biennial banquet held in Pierre.
Recipients of this year’s awards are: John Lopez, Lemmon, for Distinction in Creative Achievement; The Pat & Dale Larson Family, Brookings, for Outstanding Support of the Arts by an Individual; John Banasiak, Vermillion, for Outstanding Service in Arts Education; Brookings Arts Council, Brookings, for Outstanding Support of the Arts by an Organization or Business; and Cloud Horse Art Institute, Kyle, for Outstanding Support of the Arts to Native Nations with Lands in South Dakota.
The biennial awards presentation honors the achievements of South Dakota’s fine artists and arts leaders. Award winners are selected from nominations submitted in the five categories reflecting the work of professional artists and arts educators, and the support of individuals, businesses and organizations that encompass South Dakota’s arts community.
The Governor’s Awards in the Arts are sponsored by Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council. South Dakota Arts Council support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional sponsors include Delta Dental, BankWest and The Bush Foundation.
