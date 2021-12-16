Chamber Head Discusses Upcoming Legislative Session

A great influx of federal dollars, continued discussion of marijuana and other issues figure to make for a busy 2022 legislative session in Pierre.
On Thursday, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce president David Owen addressed Yankton Thrive’s Pre-Legislative Lunch at Fryn’ Pan to discuss the upcoming session and what local leaders can anticipate.
Owen said one of the biggest components to the 2022 legislative session will be how the state deals with $1.12 billion in federal funds received as a result of the pandemic.
“Keep your eyes on a lot of federal money that has to be appropriated,” he said. “There’s a small group of legislators that would like to send it back. Most legislators understand that we might as well make use of it. The governor has proposed a very significant amount for housing (and) very significant amount for capital improvements to daycares. She has 13 proposals everybody should look at that the legislature will push around here and there.”
Proposals from the governor’s budget address include $200 million to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for workforce housing, $600 million for public safety, $100 million for daycare improvements and a 6% raise for state employees.
Medical marijuana may seem like an old, settled issue.
Though medicinal cannabis was approved by the voters in 2020 and extensively debated and adjusted by lawmakers last year, Owen said he’s expecting more fine tuning to occur this year — especially with concern to how businesses can deal with employees who use it.
“We want to make sure businesses can refuse to have marijuana in the workplace and can deal with it appropriately,” he said. “Unfortunately, there is no test for impairment, so you end up waiting for your forklift driver to start running into things, test him immediately, get him help — which many of my members do — or, the most dramatic, get him off your payroll. We want to make sure that, now that marijuana can be viewed as a medical device, we don’t put employers in a position where they have to accommodate marijuana when they didn’t before.”
He added, “Federal contracts require businesses to terminate, or at least get into treatment, somebody for failing a THC test. They don’t care that it doesn’t measure impairment, they need a black-and-white line, and that’s it.”
Owen said he sees it likely to be debated by the Legislature this coming session.
Social issues have dominated conversation in past legislative sessions and will be again this winter, according to Owen.
Just this week, Gov. Kristi Noem announced intentions to advocate for legislation targeting transgender athletes and encouraging prayer in schools.
Owen said the State Chamber has increasingly had to involve itself in such discussions.
“For years and years, the Chamber didn’t have a stake in any of it,” he said. “But then our members started saying, ‘You know, we need a diversified workforce. We can’t afford to discriminate against entire classes of people because of their sexual orientation, because of their gender situation.’ So we have been drawn in, as a workforce issue, led by our larger members into some of those debates.”
He said he’s hopeful the issues will be approached in a mature manner.
“These are not easy issues,” he said. “These come with a lot of emotion, and unfortunately, a growing level of abuse. I hope those decisions are made with courtesy and decorum.”
During Thursday’s event, Owen also discussed:
• Housing affordability;
• The Chamber’s opposition to Amendment C, which would require a 60% supermajority for certain ballot measures, including citizen initiatives, to pass;
• Recent special sessions on redistricting and the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
