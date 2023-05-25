Explorers Credit Union has announced the upcoming remodeling of its Yankton branch. The decision to renovate the branch was made due to the success and growth of the Credit Union, with plans to break ground on the project late this summer or early this fall.
The original building, built in 1981, has not been updated in quite some time. The project will consist of a main ﬂoor and second ﬂoor renovation with a new 7,100-square-foot addition to the east of the existing building. Welﬂ Construction has been hired as the Construction Manager for the project.
“We are improving and expanding our Yankton branch to meet the evolving needs of our members and the Explorers team. We are beyond excited to get started on this project,” said April Tompkins, Explorers Credit Union CEO.
The renovation project will allow for enhanced member experiences and better service delivery. Explorers Credit Union is committed to ensuring that its members have access to state-of-the- art facilities that meet their ﬁnancial needs.
Members can keep up to date with the progress of the remodeling project by following Explorers Credit Union’s Facebook page or visiting their website.
