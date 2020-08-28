Clay County recorded its second death from COVID-19 and saw another big increase in infections, according to Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the state recorded another one-day spike in new positive tests, crossing the 300-case threshold for the second straight day.
Clay County was one of three counties — the others being Fall River and Hughes — to record one new death related to COVID-19 Friday, lifting the state’s toll to 165.
Clay County also saw 22 new infections, raising its total to 252. Since the University of South Dakota (USD) started classes early last week, the county has seen 111 new positive tests. Two recoveries were reported (133). The county now has 117 active cases, which is its all-time high.
In its online portal update Friday, USD reported a total of 166 active cases (7 staff, 159 students; +33 from Friday) and 546 currently in quarantine or isolation (+53).
Statewide, South Dakota registered 323 infections, which followed Thursday’s total of 343 cases.
Also locally, Yankton County reported six new infections to raise its case total to 199. There were three new recoveries reported (149). There are 47 active cases.
Union County saw five new cases (249). There was one recovery, its 213th. There are 32 active cases.
Bon Homme County had two new positive tests, giving it 49 cases to date, 36 of which have been this month. Two recoveries were listed on the DOH website (30), as well as one new hospitalization (4). There are 18 active cases.
Charles Mix County saw two new infections (119). There are 16 active cases.
Douglas County also recorded two new positive tests (25). There was one new hospitalization (4). Eight cases are active.
Statewide statistics for South Dakota Friday included:
• Total Cases — 12,517 (+323);
• Active Cases — 2,182 (+182);
• Recoveries — 10,170 (+138);
• Hospitalizations — 995 ever hospitalized (+12); 80 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 186,442 total tests (+2,524); 142,490 individuals tested (+1,207).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 374 new infections late Thursday, as well as five new deaths (391).
Locally, Knox County (60) and Dixon County (58) each reported one new positive test.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 33,101 (+374);
• Recoveries — 25,009 (+320);
• Hospitalizations — 1,968 ever hospitalized (+14); 174 currently hospitalized (+19);
• Total Tests — 352,992 (+3,937).
