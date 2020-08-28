Homecoming week at Yankton High School is scheduled for Sept. 21-25, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be some changes:
The following YHS Homecoming events have been CANCELED:
• HS Hallway Decorating contest
• Yankton HS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
• Burning of the Y following Coronation
• YHS Student Gong Show
• Parade
The following YHS Homecoming events have been MODIFIED, but will go on:
• Coronation
• Football Game
• Football Halftime Marching Band & Dance Team Performances
These changes are based on three goals:
— Keep all students and staff safe.
— Keep all students and staff in school as long as possible.
— Give all students the opportunity to participate in activities.
Yankton School District officials believe these changes to Homecoming Week provide the students the best opportunity to achieve the above three goals and reduce the likelihood of community transmission.
