Staying In Gear

Although winter is half over, and many people think they have a safe winter-driving routine down, you never know when the cold season will throw you a curve.
This weekend, temperatures are expected to plunge to the low single digits during the day and negative digits at night as bitterly cold air moves through the region. Such extreme cold adds a dimension of uncertainty to travel and personal danger to vehicle breakdowns.
A lot of people may think that they are ready for winter driving but they can quickly find out they have themselves in a situation they weren’t prepared for, Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesman, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We always suggest that you think about that,” he said. “Be prepared for both your personal safety — your staying safe and warm — but also, make sure that your vehicle has a better chance of not breaking down in the first place.”
It’s important for safety to have your vehicle serviced throughout the winter and, preferably, before the winter begins, Steward said.
“Always be checking your tire pressure and tread so those are in good shape,” he said. “Make sure your vehicle has proper antifreeze so it doesn’t freeze up. Things like that (help) to prevent, as much as possible, your having a breakdown in the winter weather.”
Inadequate vehicle maintenance is one of the top causes of vehicle breakdowns, Steward said.
“Emergency Roadside Service crews last winter responded to more than 9,000 calls just in South Dakota, and that’s just for AAA members,” he said. “You can multiply that by many more calls if you take into account other towing services or other roadside-service providers.”
A list from AAA of vehicle parts to keep an eye on in cold weather include:
• Battery: At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60% of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start. Even at 32 degrees, a battery is 35% weaker.
• Other key components include tires, engine drivability problems — including hard starts, rough idling, stalling or diminished power — the exhaust system, engine hoses and belts, brakes, wipers, lights, and system fluids, in particular, anti-freeze.
Also, brake and accelerate more gently on icy or snowy roads.
“Your tires are going to spin if you try to accelerate quickly and you may slide if you go to brake late, coming up to a traffic signal, for example,” Steward said. “Also, make sure that you’re not using cruise control if you’re on the highways. If you’re just driving normally, without cruise, you can adapt and take your foot off the accelerator a lot more quickly if you start to fish tail or spin out.”
The other big issue in the winter involves personal safety preparedness in the event of a breakdown in cold weather, Steward said.
“We strongly suggest carrying an emergency winter kit in your vehicle with things that can help keep you safe and warm until help arrives because, when you think about it, if there’s bad weather and the roads are slippery and snow covered (or even) impassable, it can take emergency crews a long time to get to you,” he said.
AAA strongly suggests that no one drive in the midst of a storm, if possible, and if you do, just be aware that it may take time for people to get out and help.
“Have drinking water, have some food or snacks with you and maybe some ways to keep warm — some hand warmers, extra clothes and blankets,” Steward said. “(Also) it’s important, if you are stopped and it is snowing, to get out safely and keep that tailpipe clean.”
If your vehicle is not in good shape, it is possible to get carbon monoxide in the passenger area if the tailpipe becomes blocked with snow.
“If you are stranded in the snow and can’t move your vehicle, it might be good to periodically turn off the vehicle and conserve gas because you really don’t know how long you’ll be there,” he said. “Also, make sure that you’re paying attention to that temperature. You don’t want it to get too hot in your vehicle for kids, who have more difficulty regulating their body temperatures.”
Also, many child-passenger safety groups warn against putting a child in a car seat without first removing bulky winter clothing, Steward noted, adding that, in the event of an accident, the additional padding can cause the restraints to fail.
“It’s best to put them in the car seat (wearing) a sweater or a long sleeve shirt,” he said. “Then, if they need some extra (layers), you can drape their coat over them.”
It’s best to also carry a functioning cell phone and charger with you, especially when traveling in winter weather, Steward said, adding that when traveling in a winter storm, it’s a good idea to let others know your route so they can notify authorities if you don’t arrive.
“Just be prepared,” he said. “Make sure that your vehicle is prepared and that you are prepared to stay safe and warm if your vehicle does happen to break down,”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.