LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has announced the creation of a new wellness app designed to benefit the troopers, investigators, and professional staff serving across Nebraska.

“Mental and physical wellness is critical for our ability to serve the people of Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re striving for NSP to be on the leading edge of caring for the wellness of our personnel. Combined with the resources already available to our team, this new customized wellness app adds a tool for our teammates and families to proactively address wellness or get quick access to additional resources if they need help.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.