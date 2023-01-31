New Yankton County GOP Leaders Question PAC Fund

In a move they said would benefit candidates, three former executive board members transferred $12,000 last December from the Yankton County Republicans to a newly-formed political action committee (PAC).
However, the newly-elected Yankton County GOP board has raised concerns about the transfer and is seeking a return of the money, according to a Forum News post late Monday night.
The three men — Roger Meyer, Butch Becker and Greg Adamson — were Yankton County GOP board members last fall when they created the District 18 Republican Political Action Committee. Meyer was vice chair of the county organization, Becker, treasurer and Adamson, state committeeman.
Becker and Adamson referred the Press & Dakotan to Meyer for comment.
The Yankton County GOP funds have been raised over time at Lincoln Day dinners and other events, Meyer noted. The donors want the money to benefit candidates, so the board members at the time formed the PAC for that reason, he said.
“Over the years, we raised a significant amount of money that was given to candidates. We want to preserve that opportunity with money intended for candidates,” he said. “We figured the best way was to put it in a PAC that was a lockbox. The only way that money would be spent is on the behalf of political candidates.”
“The money will be given for candidates and not any other purpose,” he added.
The Yankton County GOP selects its executive board after each general election. Last month, the members replaced the three men with new leadership.
The Forum News story said the Yankton County GOP held about $15,000 in net assets last fall, and the new county executive board members want the $12,000 refunded to their treasury.
“That’s not going to happen,” Meyer told the Press & Dakotan.
The P&D sought comment for this story from the new central committee members.
Chair Steve Rokahr told the P&D he was aware of the Forum News story on the Yankton County GOP situation. Based on legal counsel, Rokahr said he did not want to comment at this time.
However, he said the new board’s information and response will be laid out when the Yankton County GOP meets 6:30 p.m. Monday at JoDean’s restaurant in Yankton.
Meyer told the Press & Dakotan that the PAC paperwork was filed in late November with the South Dakota Secretary of State. A week later, the $12,000 was transferred and deposited to the PAC.
“We did this (PAC) before the meeting (where they elected new officers). We weren’t reacting to anything,” he said. “We just thought it was prudent to put aside the funds, that it was a good move.”
The former board members are following state and county GOP by-laws, Meyer said. In addition, he said he conferred with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office in setting up the PAC.
The Forum News story included comments from new board members about their ability to fund operations and access to the Facebook page for the county party’s organization.
However, the Yankton County Republicans still have assets for conducting business, Meyer said.
The former board members didn’t transfer the full amount in the Yankton County GOP treasury, he said. The county party still has a mailing list while another copy of the list remains in private hands, he noted.
As for the Facebook page, the site belongs to a GOP member and not the party, he added.
Meyer said he, Becker and Adamson plan to remain active in the county organization.
“We’re not on the executive board, but we consider ourselves still part of the Yankton County Republican Party and will support Republican candidates,” he said. “We plan to give funds to the next round of candidates in the 2024 election cycle. They could come to us, or we could approach them.”
Meyer said he had no firm idea why the three men lost their Yankton County GOP leadership roles. The question could be asked of county members, he said, but he did note the new executive committee members are part of the Citizens for Liberty coalition.
The Citizens for Liberty has become “a very serious force” on the political scene, Meyer added.
The Press & Dakotan sought responses Tuesday from the South Dakota GOP state organization and also from GOP regional director Dan Lederman, whose area includes Yankton County. He formerly served as the South Dakota GOP executive director.
The P&D did not receive comment from either state or regional officials by the news deadline for this story.
