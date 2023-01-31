New Yankton County GOP Leaders Question PAC Fund
Adobe Stock

In a move they said would benefit candidates, three former executive board members transferred $12,000 last December from the Yankton County Republicans to a newly-formed political action committee (PAC).

However, the newly-elected Yankton County GOP board has raised concerns about the transfer and is seeking a return of the money, according to a Forum News post late Monday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.