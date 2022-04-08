Hitting Home

David Gall has never traveled to Ukraine, but the Russian invasion of that nation has literally hit home for him.
Gall, a Lake Andes native, graduated from Mount Marty University. He now lives in Pierre with his wife, Ukrainian-born Nataliya Rezek. Their children include her 18-year-old son, Dylan Rezek, from a previous marriage and their 4-year-old son, Alex Gall.
In addition, she still has family living in the war-torn Ukraine.
“Nataliya still has her 80-year-old father and her 35-year-old brother with a wife and 3-year-old child in Ukraine, along with many cousins, aunts and uncles,” Gall said.
“She has stayed in contact with them and has traveled back to Ukraine quite often. But she hasn’t been able to go back since 2019 when she went for her mother’s funeral. She wants to return as soon as things settle down.”
Rezek has undertaken a fundraising effort on her own, coordinating it with volunteers in her Ukrainian hometown.
“I started with the goal of raising $1,000,” she said. “But we received such a great response right away. So far, we have raised $20,000 from Pierre and across the state.”
The need grows by the hour as the war worsens and continues with no end in sight.
WATCHING IN HORROR
Gall and Rezek watched with concern earlier this year as Russian President Vladmir Putin ordered build-up of troops along the Ukraine border. The couple had seen Putin’s previous troop movements along the border and hoped it was just another show of force.
“There had been such a great belief that Putin wouldn’t cross the line,” Gall said. “When (the invasion) actually happened, it was really unexpected. All of this was initially such a shock.”
Rezek learned of the invasion in real time, as a family member sent her a message from Ukraine. She feared not only for her family but also for the country of her birth.
“I lived the first 22 years of my life in Ukraine, and now the last 22 years here in the United States,” she said. “I’m an American citizen and my life is here with David and our two sons. But I still have many family members and friends in Ukraine.”
Gall and Rezek have been appalled watching the images of innocent Ukrainians slaughtered and left in the streets by Russian troops. The couple also hears reports of rapes, murders and other atrocities committed by the Russian invaders — who also target hospitals, schools and other sites, marked with messages those buildings are filled with women and children.
They watch reports of millions of displaced Ukrainians — women, children and the elderly — fleeing and unsure if they will ever return or see family and friends again.
“I’m glad (my mother) isn’t here to experience it,” Rezek said of her late parent.
OFFERING ASSISTANCE
After the invasion, Rezek decided against traveling to Ukraine to offer assistance because she didn’t want to be gone for an extended period from her family. Also, she wanted to continue working as an urgent-care nurse for the Avera Health System in Pierre.
In addition, Ukraine air space is closed to regular commercial flights. She would need to fly into Poland or Romania and then cross the Ukraine border. However, entering the war zone would not only prove dangerous but also unpredictable, depending on Russia’s actions and any travel disruptions.
“When this started, I was very devastated. I asked what I can do,” she said. “I contacted volunteers in my (Ukrainian) hometown. I just wanted to buy supplies for refugees and for anyone in my hometown.”
Rezek soon learned the need was far more immense than she envisioned. Her Ukrainian contacts said anything and everything for daily survival: food, baby formula, medications, insulin and even combat equipment.
“There were soldiers who needed warm uniforms and warm boots,” she said. “Some boys (in combat) were wearing their tennis shoes in the snow during battle.”
Rezek’s hometown of Chernivtsi, a city of 300,000 residents, is located in southwestern Ukraine near Poland and Romania. The city hasn’t been bombed or invaded and still has banks and stores open. However, Rezek soon realized relief items could be hijacked or sabotaged.
“It would take weeks for shipments to arrive in Ukraine,” she said. “And we have heard stories of Russians bombing Red Cross buses — even though they have signs saying it’s a Red Cross bus. My initial response was to send care packages, but I learned it may not make it there anyway.”
Rezek turned to fundraising, starting with her own money.
“I emptied out my savings account and sent it all to Ukraine,” she said. “Now, I take on extra shifts at work to raise more money. I tell (other nurses) that I’ll fill in whenever they don’t want to work.”
In addition, Gall said his wife looked for ways to spread the message of her effort. She reached out on her Facebook page, and the appeal blew up overnight with donations. Media coverage has extended the message.
“Right now, they need cash,” Gall said. “Even pre-war, it took over a month for a shipment to reach Ukraine. Now, they have problems with the airlines and railroads being shut down.”
Rezek asks for any amount. “I ask people to send the amount they would normally spend for coffee or beer. A $20 donation does so much,” she said.
Her hometown hasn’t been attacked and still has an operating bank and stores, Gall said. Donors can give through Pay Pal or Venmo, or they can send a check or cash. The funds are converted into euros, the official currency, for purchasing relief supplies ranging from food and medicine to soldiers’ needs such as flashlights.
Rezek maintains an account at a Pierre bank. Her volunteer contacts maintain records of what is received, disbursed and purchased as well as the final destination.
Besides sending cash donations, Rezek is working to ship medical supplies for both the military and civilians.
“It will take 14 days to get medical supplies to them. I’m OK with that. We’re getting syringes, wraps and other things,” she said. “Right now, I’m putting together a package together that is leaving through Fed Ex.”
Also, she has set her sights on raising larger sums of money for items such as a wound VAC machine. The vacuum-assisted closure of a wound helps it heal more quickly.
The response has been tremendous, Gall said. “It’s been so heartwarming. So many people feel bad about the Ukrainian situation and want to help,” he said.
Rezek even received a donation from an Australian man who read about the effort online in the Pierre daily newspaper. When she has time, she writes “thank you” cards to donors.
“I have received donations from people we have never met. They would say, ‘We have seen your story and it broke our hearts. We need to help.’ It’s been amazing,” she said.
REMAINING RESILIENT
Gall has been touched by the incredible resiliency of the Ukrainians, including his in-laws.
Rezek’s elderly father lives in an apartment complex, and the sirens go off at 3 a.m. nightly because of air raids. He and other residents head to the empty, cold basement where they wait for five hours or longer. They have no heat and electricity, and they can’t turn on any lights during the dark as a precaution against bombing raids.
“I told my father I am so worried and that he could go to Romania, but he said, ‘No, I’m going to stay,’” Rezek said. “He had six refugees — two women and four children — stay with him in his apartment for about a week until they left for another place. My brother gave up his three-bedroom apartment and lived with his son-in-law so it opened up a place for refugees, who are mostly women and children.”
Ukrainian men ages 18-60 must remain in the country to serve in the military, Rezek said.
‘My brother went to the recruiting department in my hometown, ready to serve,” Rezek said. “They said they were full now (for troop needs) and he should go home. But he has a backpack of canned goods ready to go to the front lines at any moment.”
While 80 years old, Rezek’s father has vowed to take up arms.
“Her father isn’t going anywhere. He has said, this is his home, and if it came to it, he’s going to fight as well,” Gall said. “They are extremely tough, resilient and good people. We are all impressed with their resolve to fight.”
The couple fears intensified fighting such as urban guerilla warfare with house-to-house combat. They have heard reports that Russian murderers and rapists imprisoned in Siberia are being released and used as soldier in Ukraine.
And Gall and Rezek fear an accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has already been the scene of an 1980s incident. During the current invasion, Russian troops were evacuated from Chernobyl when they exhibited signs of radiation poisoning, and winds could spread radiation globally, they noted.
Gall and Rezek see signs of optimism under the leadership of Ukraine President Zelenskyy, who has become a global hero and symbol of courage and resistance. The Pierre couple also hope for removal of Putin.
“The Ukrainians are not giving up. Sooner or later, when this ends, they need to start rebuilding the country,” Gall said. “It’s a beautiful country with old architecture and churches that has now been laid to waste. It’s so tragic.”
Rezek commends the backing she has received from her husband.
“David has been very supportive and standing behind me all the time,” she said. “It has been very wonderful for me to have a strong shoulder to lean on.”
Gall feels the same way, watching her deal with so much uncertainty a half-world away. “I knew my wife was tough, but she’s been a rock, handling this for her people. She wasn’t going to sit back and see what happened,” he said.
Ukrainians have maintained their strong religious faith, as seen with images of singing hymns and praying in public squares and underground tunnels, Rezek said.
“Their faith will see them through,” she said. “We need to pray for Ukraine and its people.”
Contributions can be made through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nataliya.rezek
My Paypal: paypal.me/nataliyarezek
My Venmo: @Nataliya-Rezek
Volunteer’s direct Paypal: ivoo.georgiev@gmail.com (it will be converted from US dollars into EURO on your statement)
The mailing address: NATALIYA REZEK, 220 S BUCHANAN AVE, PIERRE, SD 57501 or by calls or texts at 605-770-5967.
