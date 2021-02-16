PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) is now accepting grant applications for its Artists in Schools and Communities (AISC) residency program, which provides matching grants to schools and other nonprofit organizations for artists in residence. Applications must be received through the AISC online grant form.
Through the AISC program, students — adults and children alike — will learn about fine arts in a relevant, hands-on environment.
Grantees choose their artist from a roster of professional teaching artists endorsed by the Arts Council. Disciplines include dance, literature, writing, music, theater, visual arts and traditional arts. A theater residency could include classroom workshops or a full-length production featuring local students at the end of the week. In the visual arts, choose from pottery, painting, drawing, sculpting, murals, comic book making and more. There are traditional arts residency opportunities in American Indian hoop dancing and rodeo clowning. To view the extensive list of roster artists and read about the residencies offered, visit www.artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc/meetartist.aspx.
The deadline for grant applications to be submitted online is March 1. The simple, online form is available at www.artscouncil.sd.gov/aisc. Review program guidelines before applying, and reach out to Rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us if you have any questions.
An office of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the South Dakota Arts Council provides grants and services to artists, arts organizations, and schools across the state, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the state of South Dakota. For more information about SDAC grant programs and artist rosters, visit www.artscouncil.sd.gov.
