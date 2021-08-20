VERMILLION — Margaret Meierhenry, a junior at the University of South Dakota, has been elected to serve as USD’s first student representative on the Mortar Board National Council.
Meierhenry will represent nearly 5,000 students in Mortar Board chapters across the nation. She will also have the opportunity to meet distinguished members and alumni, network with other student leaders and professionals and help guide the future of Mortar Board.
Meierhenry, a political science and musical arts major from Sioux Falls, is the vice president USD’s Mortar Board chapter.
Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their exemplary scholarship, leadership and service, provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities, and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.
