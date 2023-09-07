Are you ready for a gourd time? Find your way to Mazing Acres for a special family storytime on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. Get a free pre-season peek at many of the fun stations after storytime (not all attractions will be available that night).
This special storytime will take place at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch, 30851 433rd Avenue, Yankton. Enjoy fall-themed stories and take time to explore the patch. Each child will be able to take home a small pumpkin courtesy of the Friends of the Library. There will not be a storytime held at the library that evening.
