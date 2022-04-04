SANTEE, Neb. — Authorities are continuing their search for a missing Santee, Nebraska, woman.
Ashleigh Wabasha has not been seen or heard from for nearly a week, according to a tribal news release. The woman is listed as 19 years old, 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes.
In a press release, the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council is asking for the public to assist in locating Wabasha.
Anyone with information can contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or (402) 288-4261 or Santee Law Enforcement at (402) 857-2527.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.