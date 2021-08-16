Nebraska's Smith: US Taking Wrong Path

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Seven months into the Biden Administration, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) believes the nation is headed in the wrong direction.
“We’re seeing the heavy hand of government in everything,” he told the Press & Dakotan on Monday during a stop in Hartington.
Many in the audience of about three dozen people agreed, often expressing anger about the federal government and the programs of the Democratic-controlled White House and Congress.
In particular, Smith and a number of audience members criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership. Smith described the House Speaker as “divisive” and extremely partisan.
In particular, Smith criticized Pelosi’s refusal to place two GOP-nominated members on the commission investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington. In addition, he questioned why the commission wasn’t formed immediately after the U.S. Capitol events rather than months later.
Smith said he entered Congress in 2007, when Pelosi took the gavel as House Speaker.
“She pledged to be very bipartisan, but that didn’t happen,” Smith said. “I think (GOP leaders) John Boehner and Paul Ryan were more unifying in nature than Nancy Pelosi.”
At the start of his two-hour visit, Smith alluded to the events occurring in Afghanistan. He described what he considered Biden’s “dismissive” attitude toward the possibility Afghanistan could quickly fall to the Taliban with the withdrawal of most U.S. troops from that nation.
Smith had previously expressed his feelings on Twitter.
“The crisis in Afghanistan was avoidable and is a result of President Biden’s bad decisions,” the congressman wrote. “After all the American military sacrifices, time & resources expended, this rushed withdrawal is catastrophic. We cannot let Afghanistan become a terrorist safe haven again.”
Following Monday’s event in Hartington, Smith told the Press & Dakotan he was “concerned” about the course of events in Afghanistan over the weekend. He noted the Taliban’s quick takeover of the nation, including the capital and presidential palace in Kabul.
“I am very concerned with the fact that the Taliban could so easily take over and take control,” the congressman said. “What we know of their history, I see no reason they would change their ways, and so it’s a case where we need to work to make sure they don’t establish their training camps for terrorists.”
The U.S. was sending troops back into Afghanistan as of Monday, Smith said.
“I think we need a small number of troops (in Afghanistan) to keep stability,” he said. “The last report I saw is that (the Taliban) controls all but the Kabul airport.”
At the start of Monday’s program, Smith noted the Senate had passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill and that the House had taken up the measure. The House was showing divisions as some members want to add a large package of other programs.
Broadband should be part of the nation’s infrastructure package, and the upgrades would hold great benefits for Nebraska and other rural states, Smith said.
He prefers to see infrastructure legislation focus on encouraging private investment rather than relying on government. Some proposals would discourage private investment, he added.
In addition, Smith expressed concern that tax measures passed in 2017 during the Trump administration could be overturned by the current Democratic majority. Those changes would create a greater burden for many taxpayers, including agricultural landowners, he added.
“They (Democrats) would undo all that we’ve done since 2017,” Smith said, adding the GOP tax package “has been good for the economy.”
One audience member asked about federal energy proposals, particularly the “Green New Deal” that calls for public policy addressing climate change. The package also seeks changes such as creating jobs and reducing income inequality.
An audience member said he worried that relying strictly on renewable energy could leave the nation with sources that lack reliability and affordability.
Smith expressed concern about the federal government playing a major role that could benefit one energy source over another.
“It’s problematic for the federal government to pick winners and losers,” he said.
Other topics during Monday’s event included the status of Waters of The United States (WOTUS) rule, efforts to raise the minimum wage, concerns about inflation, the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), the moratorium on evictions and current shortages in the American workforce.
The topic of elections drew strong opinions from audience members, who raised questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, voting machines, ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots and voter identification.
“Both sides of the floor favor keeping a paper trail,” Smith said in regards to ballots and vote counting.
Any effort to federalize elections would face a strong constitutional challenge, he said.
Smith was asked how redistricting, to be conducted later this year, would affect his U.S. House seat and the Third District that the represents in Congress. The Third District currently includes 75 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.
The First District includes Lincoln while the Second District includes Omaha. New census figures show Omaha has shown great growth in the past decade while Lincoln has also grown. As a result, the congressional boundaries will likely change.
The Nebraska unicameral will conduct redistricting, which will affect both legislative and congressional districts, Smith said. His U.S. House seat comes up for election in 2022.
Other topics during Monday’s forum included large meatpackers and the food supply chain, Medicaid expansion, Medicare for all, the re-importation of prescription drugs to lower its costs and whether the debt ceiling will be raised again.
Smith said he remained concerned about sending prescription drugs out of the United States and bringing them back into the country without some assurance of their continued quality.
Other questions focused on social media and what audience members considered censorship. Such platforms need to be held accountable for their actions, Smith said.
In conclusion, Smith encouraged citizens to work for change not only at the federal level but also at the state and local levels. He remained hopeful the GOP would take control of at least one Capitol Hill chamber in 2022.
