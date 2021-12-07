Reaction: Legislators Like What They Heard Tuesday

PIERRE — Area South Dakota legislators generally like Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed uses for federal money for infrastructure and other state needs, but they also want to see more details of her plan.
Noem provided her budget address Tuesday to the Legislature, which includes an influx of federal funds through COVID-19 relief money.
Area lawmakers told the Press & Dakotan they also see additional priorities that need funding. They also expressed concern about making the best use of the one-time federal dollars without committing the state to ongoing expenses that may not prove fundable.
In general, they supported Noem’s proposed 6% increases for the ‘Big 3’ of the state budget — a 6% increase for state employees, a 6% increase for education and 6% for health care providers.
District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), who co-chairs the Joint Appropriations Committee, said Noem’s proposed budget provides insight into her goals for state government.
The 6% increase for education, providers and state employees covers a large part of the Yankton community workforce,” Hunhoff said. “Housing has been a constant concern for this community, and some of the proposed financing would provide assistance to address the needs.”
Child care is another major concern for workers, Hunhoff said, noting increased access for child care could come through Noem’s proposal of allocating $100 million in federal money to the Department of Social Services for childcare grants.
In addition, the governor’s allocation for tourism could impact local promotion and marketing activities for the Yankton region, Hunhoff said.
Yankton also stands to benefit from some of the proposed budget area, Hunhoff said.
“The expansion of Regional Behavioral Centers is a good fit for enhancing Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health in their efforts to support mental health needs region wide,” the senator said.
“Courthouse security has been an expressed concern by judges and those working in them. Finally, infrastructure needs exist in this community, both with the city and county, so again an opportunity to access dollars for specific projects.”
District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) said he liked the broad themes in the governor’s budget but is waiting for a breakdown of those figures.
“She is proposing putting dollars in infrastructure, workforce and wages, and childcare,” he said. “Of course, the devils in the details, and we have a lot of time to work through those details, but the broad strokes we saw today are encouraging.”
Cwach supported the funding for emergency medical services (EMS).
“Our EMS and first responders are vital to our communities,” he said. “I am glad to see her proposal to invest $24 million in EMS and first-responder services.”
AREA LAWMAKERS SPEAK OUT
District 17 Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) said he is watching with interest as the budget process unfolds, noting the potential benefit for the region.
“The governor said South Dakota needs 27,000 additional employees,” Rusch said. “To attempt to alleviate that problem, she is asking for $150 million of state money for workforce housing to be coupled with $50 million in federal money, $200 million in local money and $200 million from developers.”
Noem has targeted other areas, such as new and better child care programs, Rusch said. “She also proposed spending $600 million on projects for clean and healthy water. With the federal money that could be available, that could amount to $1.5 billion for water projects,” he said.
Rusch noted he was happy the budget proposal includes ideas for higher education, including support for the Coyote Business Consulting Program at the University of South Dakota. The governor proposed a new $30 million cyber security program at Dakota State University in Madison, $17 million for new workforce training at the technological colleges and expanding nursing programs at Northern State University in Aberdeen and Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
District 16 Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton) applauded key areas of the governor’s budget.
“I will say that the 6% increase for state workers, educators and Medicaid providers is a very good decision and one that will keep those folks even with the inflationary pressures we are now experiencing,” he said. “I am also pleased with the emphasis on funding for housing in the state and with increased funding for the Department of Corrections.”
District 21 Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner) said she was “very pleased” with the governor’s budget plans.
“As a working mother and a nurse practitioner, I am passionate about health care, education, and families,” Tobin said. “I am excited to see investments prioritized in child care services, teacher salaries, nursing programs, mental health, fighting human trafficking, emergency services and the state public health lab.”
The budget addressed the need for properly paying state employees, particularly for correctional officers and facilities, Tobin said.
“This is much needed as we need to stay competitive and also have been greatly understaffed in our correctional facilities,” she said. “The governor addressed some of these needs in her budget, and this should be something that we can all agree upon.”
Tobin noted the importance of investing in workforce housing so the state’s residents have places to live and raise their families.
“This has been something that I have seen as a need for some time, and I am happy to see (a request) of $600 million by the governor’s office, with one-third each from federal, state, and local investments,” Tobin said.
“I am also very pleased to see the National Guard readiness centers in Wagner, Sioux Falls and Rapid City be prioritized in this budget. Our South Dakota National Guard is the best, and we should support them in any way possible so they are able to continue to do a great job in protecting our country.”
WORKING TOGETHER
The governor pointed out that South Dakota has a very strong economy right now with only 2.8% unemployment, Rusch said. However, he expressed concerns about any long-term spending increases fueled by one-time federal relief money.
“Although historically our state economy has grown at the rate of 5% per year, during fiscal year 2021 and so far in fiscal year 2022, it has grown at approximately 15%. But (Noem) doesn’t want to see that result in bigger government,” Rusch said.
“In addition, South Dakota will be getting millions of dollars from the federal government. That money is all borrowed from the taxpayers, and although some have suggested that South Dakota should refuse the money, she said that would merely result in that money going to some other state.”
Noem has proposed increasing state reserves to 14.2% of the budget, Rusch said. “That seems like an awfully high proportion, but I would rather see the money go into reserves than wasted on frivolous or unnecessary projects,” the senator added.
The Joint Appropriations Committee holds the responsibility of vetting the governor’s recommendations, with legislators having their own ideas for spending dollars, Hunhoff said. South Dakotans do not want an increasing tax burden, Hunhoff said.
“Taxpayers continue to express their concerns for increases, be it property taxes or some ongoing tax already in place,” she said. “All funding requests are priorities for someone or groups.”
Cwach wants to see a united and bipartisan approach to state government that best serves the citizens.
“There was some political posturing in her speech, which is tiring to me as a representative and a constituent. We should be honest about our state’s current position,” he said.
“Most of the opportunities in this budget are a direct result of funds from the federal American Recovery Plan Act. But rather than point fingers at who deserves blame or point thumbs at who deserves credit, I’d like to strike a more hopeful note.”
Cwach pointed to a joint effort as the best way to govern and use the best ideas from both major parties.
“I am a relatively young man, only 35 years old, and I have only heard stories of Republicans and Democrats and the federal government and state government working together to get things done for people. Most of these stories describe those days as a better time,” he said.
“We still have a long way to go on this budget. But today, I heard a Republican governor propose a budget that relies on and uses federal money on a Democratic president’s agenda — infrastructure, work force, and child care — and I’m hopeful. We do better when we work together.”
The Press & Dakotan sought comments from lawmakers in Districts 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21. These responses were received by press time.
