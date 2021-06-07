100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 8, 1921
• Concrete was being poured today into the forms for Pier No. 2 of the Meridian Highway bridge. The morning was spent in putting the nose plate in place. It will protect the pier against floating ice, sloping inward in such a way that it will lift the cakes and cause them to break.
• Yankton’s Flag Day celebration next Tuesday, June 14, under the auspices of Roy Anderson post of the American Legion, will be one of the biggest events of the year if arrangements and plans now being made are successfully carried out.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 8, 1946
• A gravelling crew of 13 army trucks from Sioux Falls arrived this week to start a 90-day graveling contract on roads in the Gayville vicinity.
• The game, fish and parks department reported that small game licenses were issued to 201,924 hunters, an all-time record by far, during the 1945-46 hunting season.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 8, 1971
• Mary Johnson, Yankton, was named mayor of Boston at the Monday session of Girls State on Dakota Wesleyan campus.
• Jack Doyle, a veteran of 14 seasons in South Dakota’s high school coaching ranks, has been named assistant basketball coach at the University of South Dakota.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 8, 1996
• After 40 years, the South Dakota State American Legion and Auxiliary Convention is returning to Yankton this weekend. An estimated 500 to 600 legion and auxiliary members will be at the 78th annual state convention beginning with registration at noon today at the Yankton Inn and Convention Center.
• At the Yankton Care Center living room, Angelo Gouras and Durward Christensen often recall their Army days. The centenarians are the oldest known Yankton veterans of World War I. They will be among veterans honored Sunday during a 4:30 p.m. memorial service at Riverside Park Band Shell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.