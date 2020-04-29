South Dakota reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 13.
Both deaths occurred in Minnehaha County (county seat: Sioux Falls), state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said during Wednesday’s media briefing.
No other information on the cases was provided.
To date, eight of the state’s 13 deaths have been recorded in Minnehaha County.
The county leads the state with 1,984 known cases, 853 of which are employees at the Smithfield Foods processing plant.
Overall, South Dakota reported 61 new cases Wednesday, with seven new hospitalizations. The total number of recovered cases rose by 100 to 1,492. There are currently 868 active cases in the state.
Locally, Union County (Elk Point) saw two more positive cases to bring its total to 17 known cases, and Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) reported one new case to bring its total to five.
Yankton County total of known cases was adjusted from 27 to 26 Wednesday; no information was available. Previously, when case numbers have been adjusted, it was due to a case being diagnosed in one county but being later assigned to the county of the patient’s permanent address. The county’s total number of recovered remained at 21, while total negative tests stood at 425.
Also, the state for the first time Wednesday shifted two counties — Beadle (Huron) and Lawrence (Deadwood) counties — that had been designated as substantial community spread down to minimal/moderate community spread. The criteria listed for the change is if a county has no new active cases. Clayton said a county could be taken off the community spread list completely off there are no new cases for 28 days, which is two times the maximum incubation period for COVID-19.
Beadle County had been the site of one of the state’s earliest hot spots. Two deaths have occurred in the county.
Minimal to moderate community spread is classified as 1-4 cases of community-acquired spread (not travel related), while substantial is considered five or more cases of community-acquired spread in a county “or a distinct group of cases in a single area.”
Wednesday’s update also noted that South Dakota had run a total of 222 new tests, of which 161 were negative.
Overall, there have been 14,460 tests processed in state and commercial labs.
Nebraska numbers were not available at this time due to problems with its reporting portal, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
