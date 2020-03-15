PIERRE — The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 27 Preservation, Rehabilitation, and Replacement Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) totaling approximately $14 million to local governments at their meeting in Pierre.
Grant recipients are: Aurora County, Beadle County (2), City of Belle Fourche, Bon Homme County, Brookings County, Butte County (3), Davison County, Day County, Hamlin County, City of Huron, Lake County, Lawrence County (2), Marshall County, Mellette County, City of Mitchell, City of Sioux Falls (4), City of Spearfish, Spink County, Stanley County and City of Watertown.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation received 41 applications totaling $29.3 million in project costs. Six cities submitted nine applications and 19 counties submitted 32 applications.
Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20 percent matching funds and have three years to expend the grant. Counties must have a wheel tax and a five-year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan in order to receive a grant.
The $15 million BIG program was created in 2015 which is funded through $7 million per year from funds generated by license plate fees and $8 million from the SDDOT.
The next round of BIG program applications are due Aug. 1, 2020, for the Preliminary Engineering category.
For more information regarding the BIG program, contact Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284 or visit the SDDOT website: https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/bridge-improvement-grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.