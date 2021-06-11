WAGNER — A nationally-recognized band with its roots on the Yankton Sioux traditional homeland will perform Sunday as the final act for the first 605 Unity Jam at Wagner Lake.
Indigenous will play the 8 p.m. finale for the jamboree of art and music designed to promote cultural and racial harmony along with greater understanding and dialogue among all people. The multi-cultural celebration, hosted by the East River Horizons organization, runs from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the lake on the western edge of Wagner.
Mato Nanji, raised in the Marty area, started the Indigenous band with family members. While they have since disbanded, he continues the musical group with the Indigenous name. He serves as the front man and has added other members.
Indigenous has received national acclaim, including the Native American Music Awards (NAMA). The blues rock group came to prominence in the late 1990s, according to one review.
Indigenous has performed locally at Dakota Theatre in downtown Yankton.
Sunday’s jamboree is free with food vendors and the sale of beer and other beverages. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs, and masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The 605 Unity Jam’s schedule runs as follows:
• 11:30 a.m. — Arts and craft vendor fair opens
• Noon — Welcome announcements, Veterans Honoring Program, South Dakota Voice of Democracy Winner and Boys and Girls Club Outstanding Youth of the Year for South Dakota
• 12:30 p.m. — Wagner native Jim Bridge, a country and variety music entertainer; kids fishing contest
• 1 p.m. —South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame members performance; Games and inflatables (ends at 7 p.m.)
• 2 p.m. —Traditional Native American dance demonstration; Tuntland Babydoll Petting Zoo (ends at 4 p.m.)
• 3 p.m. —German Gospel Music by Lake View Colony; Kolache eating contest; Corn hole tournament; South Dakota Humanities Council Presents: Dakota Daughters In Daddies’ Dreams
• 4 p.m. —Traditional Czech dance demonstration
• 5 p.m. —Phil & Friends: Big Band Variety Music; Culture Fashion Show
• 6 p.m. —The Uncle Roy Band
• 7 p.m. —Kolby Provost, original singer/songwriter
• 8 p.m. —Indigenous, national recording artists
For more information, visit online at www.eastriverhorizons.org.
