Very young vendors will be present at the Market at the Meridian on Saturday. Those under 18 with something they have raised or made will be selling their produce or goods at Second and Douglas from 9 a.m.-noon.
This is in addition to the over 20 vendors who come to sell their produce and products each Saturday.
Families for Change will be back at the Market. Their first event in Riverside Park will be on Aug. 22 between 5-7 p.m. Native American Culture will be explored with guest speakers, native drummers and dancers, sweet honey fry bread and wojapi plus three crafts for children to share. Connecting Cultures will be assisting at that event. Families for Change is dedicated to bringing different cultures to people throughout the area.
Market at the Meridian is Yankton’s Premiere Farmers’ Market. Come shop while listening to the live music performed by James Dean Acoustic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.