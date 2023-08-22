Three former employees are moving forward with lawsuits against Hillcrest Golf & Country Club of Yankton, a former club manager and two club members for alleged unwanted sexual conduct during the 2022 golf season.
In one action, sisters Asiah Jackson and Aliyah Jackson filed suit against the country club; former manager Adessa Chester, who was their supervisor at the time; and Hillcrest member Jeffrey Dayhuff.
In another action, Hannah Molitor has filed a lawsuit against the country club, Chester as her supervisor and Hillcrest member Paul Eichfield. The original multiple lawsuits in this case were consolidated into one action.
The Jacksons and Molitor were servers at the golf course and country club at the time of the alleged incidents. They are seeking damages in their filings.
In court documents, the parties in both lawsuits have said they are unable to reach a settlement and do not foresee the ability to do so.
Both cases are being heard in federal court through the U.S. District Court of South Dakota, Southern Division. At this point, the scheduling orders for both lawsuits extend into 2024.
Court records include a brief non-argumentative narrative of the facts giving rise to each lawsuit, including a description of legal claims and defenses.
MOLITOR’S LAWSUIT
In Molitor’s suit against Chester and Eichfeld, she is seeking liability and both compensatory and punitive damages. The court documents say the amount involved in the controversy between the parties exceeds $75,000.
In court records, the parties said they saw no prospects for settlement. They attempted early resolution by mediation prior to the filing of the lawsuit.
The parties expect five days for a jury trial to be held on or after Aug. 1, 2024.
In this court narrative, the case involves conduct alleged to have occurred at Hillcrest during the 2022 golf season. Molitor and Chester worked at Hillcrest and Eichfeld was a member.
Molitor alleged that both Eichfeld and Chester engaged in unwanted sexual contact and other harmful touching of her. Molitor also alleged Chester, as her supervisor, pressured her to dress provocatively and to consume alcohol.
In addition, Chester allegedly helped members of the country club engage in unwanted sexual contact with Molitor, the plaintiff said.
In response, Hillcrest, Eichfeld and Chester deny all of the plaintiff’s claims. Eichfeld and Chester contend any contact with Molitor was consensual, and the defendants challenge Molitor with the burden of proof regarding any claims for damages.
In her lawsuit, Molitor alleges that Hillcrest is legally liable for the acts of Chester as its employee. In addition, Molitor alleges that Hillcrest’s actions or inactions resulted in various employment law and Title VII violations.
Title VII, part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, covers discrimination against someone because of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and childbirth, sexual orientation and gender identity) or national origin.
The act also makes it unlawful for an employer to take negative action or retaliation against a person who complained formally or informally about discrimination, who filed a discrimination charge or who participated as a witness in an employment discrimination investigation or lawsuit.
In addition, Title VII makes it unlawful to use policies or practices that seem neutral but have the effect of discrimination.
Molitor alleges 10 causes of action against Hillcrest. They include areas such as battery, assault, infliction of emotional distress (both intentional/reckless and negligent) and invasion of privacy.
The other alleged areas include false imprisonment, negligence, reprisal discrimination and sex discrimination (on its own and in violation of the South Dakota Human Relations Act).
In addition, Molitor alleges six causes of action against Eichfeld and Chester. They include, depending on the party, the actual or aiding and abetting of battery, assault, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and false imprisonment.
Molitor seeks compensatory and punitive damages against Hillcrest, Eichfeld and Chester.
In response, Hillcrest, Eichfeld and Chester have separately answered Molitor’s complaint, all denying the various allegations against them.
In addition, Hillcrest has responded with its own affirmative responses.
Hillcrest claims Molitor wasn’t injured or damaged in the amount she alleges, and she didn’t give the country club the opportunity to correct any alleged employment problems.
In addition, the country club said she failed to take advantage of offered corrective or preventative opportunities.
In another response, the facility said, “After-acquired evidence may bar or limit the plaintiff’s case against Hillcrest.”
Also, Hillcrest maintains Chester wasn’t acting within the scope or course of her employment at the time of the alleged event.
The country club also maintains no adverse, unwanted or actionable conduct against the plaintiff was taken by or on behalf of Hillcrest or within the scope of Chester’s employment.
Finally, Hillcrest argues “punitive damages are not properly awarded to the plaintiff here.”
THE JACKSONS’ LAWSUIT
In the Jacksons’ lawsuit, this case involves alleged conduct during the 2022 golf season at the country club, where the Jacksons and Chester were employees and where Dayhuff was a member.
The Jacksons alleged both Chester and Dayhuff “engaged in unwanted sexual contact and other harmful touching” of both sisters.
The Jacksons also allege Chester, as their supervisor, “pressured them to dress provocatively and consume alcohol and helped members of the country club engage in unwanted sexual contact” with the two sisters.
In their defense, Chester and Dayhuff deny the claims against them. They contend that “any contact with the plaintiffs was consensual,” and the Jacksons hold the burden of proof for any claims of damages.
The alleged incident occurred in South Dakota, and the defendants are both South Dakota residents. The plaintiffs alleged they are Iowa residents, which the defendants dispute.
The issues to be resolved are liability and damages, according to court records. The defendants say the amount in the controversy exceeds $75,000.
Court records note Dayhuff holds liability coverage for the plaintiff’s claims through Farm Bureau Financial Services. The liability limits are $1 million per occurrence and an umbrella policy that provides an additional $2 million for liability coverage.
Court records lay out the pleadings of each side.
The Jacksons seek joint and separate liability against the damages, and they are seeking compensatory damages, nominal damages and punitive damages.
The Jacksons list six causes of action against the defendant. They include actual or aiding and abetting of battery, assault, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and false imprisonment.
The defendants have separately answered the Jacksons’ complaint, according to court records.
“Dayhuff admits that he kissed both plaintiffs in Chester’s office, and further alleges that all acts were consensual,” he argued in his response. “Dayhuff otherwise generally denies plaintiffs’ allegations, denies that he is liable to the plaintiffs and denies plaintiffs’ claims of damages.”
In her response, Chester generally denied all allegations against her.
“All parties participated in a mediation prior to the plaintiffs commencing this litigation. The parties were not able to reach an agreement at the mediation,” the court papers said.
“The parties estimate that the case, including jury selection and instructions, will take up to five days,” the document added.
However, the court has instructed the parties to explore the possibility of a settlement.
“If the case does not settle, the parties will be fully prepared to advise the court about the status of settlement discussions,” the court record says. “The parties will advise the court whether they desire a settlement conference with a United States magistrate judge.”
