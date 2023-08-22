Lawsuits
Cristian Baitg

Three former employees are moving forward with lawsuits against Hillcrest Golf & Country Club of Yankton, a former club manager and two club members for alleged unwanted sexual conduct during the 2022 golf season.

In one action, sisters Asiah Jackson and Aliyah Jackson filed suit against the country club; former manager Adessa Chester, who was their supervisor at the time; and Hillcrest member Jeffrey Dayhuff.

