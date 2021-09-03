The Yankton County Commission will discuss proposed changes to the Fleeg’s Bridge’s load rating during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss a medical marijuana licensing ordinance, appointing a Veteran’s Service Officer, approving the provisional budget and three conditional-use permits.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocol.
James Dean Acoustic returns to the “Market” at the Meridian today (Saturday) at the northeast corner of Second St. and Douglas Ave. from 9 a.m. until noon. Dean provides great music for browsing the fresh produce, organically-raised beef and pork, and the myriad of local crafts.
