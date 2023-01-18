ASHH’s Guenther To Take On CEO Position At Avera Creighton Hospital
Buy Now

Theresa Guenther, who has been acting as interim CEO for Avera Creighton Hospital since September, will take on the role full time starting Feb. 1 in addition to her regular duties at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.

 Courtesy Photo

An area hospital administrator has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of Avera Creighton Hospital.

As of Feb. 1, Theresa Guenther, vice president of Quality at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), will be the new full-time CEO at Avera Creighton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.