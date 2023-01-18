ASHH’s Guenther To Take On CEO Position At Avera Creighton Hospital

An area hospital administrator has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of Avera Creighton Hospital.
As of Feb. 1, Theresa Guenther, vice president of Quality at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), will be the new full-time CEO at Avera Creighton.
The veteran employee of ASHH has been serving as the interim CEO for Avera Creighton since the fall. Moving forward, she will divide her time between Yankton and Creighton, Nebraska.
Guenther told the Press & Dakotan that she is excited about this leadership opportunity.
“It’s been wonderful serving as their interim CEO and the team has been very welcoming here in Creighton,” she said. “It was a good opportunity for me to take on a different capacity that I haven’t served in before and embrace the opportunity to serve down here in Creighton.”
Previously, the CEO of Avera Creighton was also the CEO of Avera St. Anthony’s in O’Neill, Nebraska.
Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO for the Avera Sacred Heart region, which includes those hospitals, said that, as the search evolved, it became clear that it would serve both organizations to reevaluate their path forward, according to a statement from ASHH.
“Theresa has been doing an incredible job as the Avera Creighton CEO on an interim basis. Additionally, she already has a Nebraska nursing home administrator license, which has helped us with management of the Avera Creighton Care Centre,” he stated. “Instead of sharing an administrator between Creighton and O’Neill, Theresa will divide her time between Creighton and Yankton, and we will extend a search for a candidate to be the CEO of Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital alone.”
Having served in the position of CEO for some months, Guenther has an idea of the immediate challenges ahead, not the least of which includes continuous staffing issues, she said.
“We’ve had some issues with getting enough clinical staffing — that’s not just a problem here at Avera Creighton, but it is a health care issue,” Guenther said. “We’re working through partnerships (to see) how we can recruit more staff to this area, not only in our community but also in Nebraska.”
Focus areas will include local colleges and the high school with the goal of encouraging student interest in health care, she said.
“The other thing we’re working on is stabilizing and growing our nursing home, making sure that we can take care of the residents for the community,” Guenther said. “That’s staff related, but it’s not necessarily nursing staff. It might be (related) to our certified nursing assistants or CNAs.”
Also, Avera Creighton is evaluating its facilities to ensure they will be able to meet the area’s future needs, she said, adding that facilities currently include a hospital and emergency room, a nursing home and a clinic, as well as some satellite clinics.
In Yankton, Guenther’s job will won’t change much.
“I will continue in my current role but there are a few responsibilities I will be giving up in order to take on this challenge,” she said.
Guenther has been at ASHH for 20 years and says that, through the years, she’s grown with Avera.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Education from Wayne State College, Guenther, a Crofton High School graduate, moved to Lindsay, Nebraska, for two years, coaching girls basketball and teaching at Lindsay Holy Family School. The second year, 1991, the girls basketball team won the state tournament.
Eventually, she returned to northeast Nebraska, put down roots and sought employment in Yankton.
“I worked at Gurney’s Seed & Nursery for a number of years in shipping and fulfillment and then in nursery processing,” Guenther said. “I actually helped transition that business when they moved it out of town.”
In 2002, she signed on with Avera and went from working in service lines or developing clinical protocols to help hospitals deliver consistent care across a continuum, to the department responsible for quality.
“Quality includes performance improvement of the organization, our services or our performance in (patient care) areas,” she said. “I (became) the lead in Quality and then moved on to vice president, where I picked up a number of other departments.”
Without the great work of teams at both Avera Creighton and ASHH, Guenther said he would not have been able to extend her wings and take on the additional responsibility.
“The team and the physicians at Avera Creighton are here to serve the community’s future needs and health care in the ambulatory setting, the clinics, the emergency room and within the nursing home as well,” Guenther said. “We’re here to stay and we’re here to support the community with their medical needs.”
