100 Years Ago
Friday, February 11, 1921
• Yankton county’s school teachers, as well as those in every other county in the state, will have to swear their allegiance to the United States of America and formally affirm their loyalty hereafter under the provision of Senate Bill No. 51 which has been passed by the present legislature as an emergency measure and was made effective by the signature of Gov. W.H. McMaster.
• Influenza attacks carry with them “a definite immunity to subsequent attacks, lasting several years,” according to conclusions reached by the public health service after intensive study in the homes where the disease was epidemic in 1918-19.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 11, 1946
• Harrison Forman has been in China since Pearl Harbor, as a foreign correspondent for the New York Times, the London Times and the National Broadcasting company, and he will be in Yankton next Friday evening for a lecture based on his latest best seller, “Report from Red China.”
• “Candle Light and Wine” marked the theme of a traditional formal Military Ball given by the girls’ drill team of Yankton high school Saturday evening in the high school gymnasium.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 11, 1971
• Four persons are hospitalized this morning after an explosion shattered the “Two Sisters”, formerly the Dew Drop Inn in Centerville, at about 11 p.m. last night. Bertrand said that the blast was apparently caused by sewer gas seepage into the partial basement of the part of the building that had originally been a gasoline station.
• A look into problems and prospects of rural America joined homemade sausage on the menu for the evening last night in Menno as the Hutchinson County NFO and Menno Community Club hosted crowds from throughout the area. After serving sausage from eight hogs — more than 900 pounds — and hundreds of pounds of potatoes and salad, about 500 remained at the school auditorium for the slate of speakers.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 11, 1996
• No paper
