Longtime Yankton Business Changes Hands

After half a century, a local farm equipment dealership is changing hands.
As of last week, Mark’s Machinery, the Case IH dealer for Yankton and Wagner, was purchased by Titan Machinery, according to former co-owner and founder Mark Hunhoff.
Titan Machinery is a large public corporation that operates many stores like Mark’s Machinery, he said.
“Titan is a Case IH dealer,” Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan. “They have 75 stores in the Midwest, here in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.”
According to its website, Titan Machinery, based in Fargo, North Dakota, is one of the largest U.S. dealers of agricultural and construction equipment.
Hunhoff said he and his partner, son Kevin Hunhoff, have worked with the new owners to make the transition as smooth as possible for customers.
“All the employees will stay,” Mark said. “Today, as hard as it is to get help, that’s very important.”
A large corporation can do a better job with benefits and salaries than a small corporation could, he noted.
“We want to reward our employees. We did this with them and our customers in mind,” he said. “We think we’re setting out on a good future for everybody.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark’s Machinery is fully staffed, but COVID has had other effects on farm equipment businesses, particularly when it comes to the shortage of computer chips for the new machines, he said.
“There’s a warehouse full of Bobcats somewhere that are all short a chip, and none of us are going to get one until they come,” Hunhoff said. “Then, all of a sudden, four or five come, so it works out, but it does cause a lot of stress on customers and the people here.”
Most of today’s orders take a year to fulfill, he added.
“You’ve got to go out and try to figure out people’s needs and get them to order things a year ahead, basically, and that’s kind of difficult,” Hunhoff said. “(Then) when someone tells you something’s coming in at a certain time and it doesn’t, that’s tough on the person waiting for it, and there’s been a lot of that.”
Repairs are not affected as much by the pandemic because the replacement parts are still out there, and Titan’s dealer inventories are all networked, he said.
“But now, Titan has access to the inventory in 75 stores, both new and used. It’s all on your computer and you can sell or transfer it back and forth,” Hunhoff said. “So that should be a really good thing, especially in today’s supply chain trouble.”
Though the new Titan Machinery locations in Yankton and Wagner will continue to be Case IH dealerships, some of the other lines will be contracted out, Hunhoff said. For this and other reasons, he is not out the door yet, but will be keeping an office at Titan for the next couple of years, he said.
“With the upcoming busy farming season, planting and the summer haying, we didn’t want anybody to have a machine that they bought here that they couldn’t get a part or support for,” he said. “I can be around if somebody needs help with something and to unwind our business from the Titan business.”
Kevin Hunhoff, who has worked with his father for the last 24 years, will manage both stores for Titan, which will also provide a measure of continuity for customers. His wife, Jill, also a co-owner of Mark’s Machinery, will remain in her capacity as bookkeeper.
“Not too many dads get to work with their son for 25 years. That’s been a great experience.” Mark said. “(Kevin and Jill) were great partners, who contributed much to the success of the business.”
Hunhoff started out at Gunderson Implement, then Yankton’s International Harvester (IH) dealer, where he worked for about five years. In 1972, Hunhoff opened Mark’s Machinery with two people from Gunderson’s, ultimately adding more than 40 employees and a location in Wagner.
“(Gunderson) encountered health problems and had to go out of business,” Hunhoff said. “He allowed me to take what we call short lines then, smaller equipment lines, because his IH franchise was sold to another person, Groseth International.”
A pivotal point in the history of Mark’s Machinery came in about 1985 when IH and Case merged, and Mark’s Machinery had to compete against Groseth for the franchise contract, he said.
“At the time, they had IH and we had Case. When they merged, somebody had to get it and somebody didn’t,” Hunhoff said. “We were awarded the contract. That was a make-or-break deal, really, for us.”
Groseth would go on to buy the GM dealership and run it successfully, he said.
“I’ve always been thankful for my competitors in Yankton. I think, together, we’ve been able to draw a lot of clientele,” Hunhoff said. “I’m thankful for all the employees and customers we’ve had. They’ve been lifelong friends and supporters and business partners, and I don’t think, if I had to do it over again, I’d do much different at all.”
