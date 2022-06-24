PIERRE — South Dakota Unified Judicial System (UJS) is offering grants to bolster courtroom security measures. The money will be available beginning July 1, 2022.
Within the UJS, the State Court Administrator’s Office administers security grants to counties to assist with the implementation of security measures. The grant program is intended to allow counties to address courthouse security measures to improve the safety and security of the public, litigants, witnesses, attorneys and courthouse staff.
The UJS received $5 million in one-time funding from the Legislature during the 2022 session to enhance the court security grant program that the UJS has been administering for the last several years. That program was well-received by the counties and supported numerous projects across the state. However, it was limited by an appropriation amount of only $10,000 per year.
The UJS now has authority to authorize grants totaling $1.5 million per year from the court security grant program beginning July 1, 2022. There is no set amount or time frame to approve the expenditures from this fund. Those funds will be deliberately administered to achieve impactful security measures statewide as security programs in county courthouses continue to develop in coordination with the work of the Statewide Court Security Committee.
The grant will provide a 75% UJS match for approved projects. Counties will be responsible for the remaining 25% of the project costs.
Grant submissions will be reviewed by the Statewide Court Security Committee Grant Subgroup. All projects will be reviewed based on overall need and the value of the project with respect to enhancing court security.
Grant applications will be divided into two tiers based on the amount requested and on whether the county has an appointed Courthouse Security Committee as delineated below. Priority will be given to grants targeting essential courthouse security measures.
Grant requests may be submitted anytime of the year and will be considered on a regular basis by the Statewide Court Security Committee Grant Subgroup. All grant requests will be dependent upon the availability of funds and must be in furtherance of identifiable security objectives.
Any county can apply for a courthouse security grant (Tier One request). However, only counties that have a Courthouse Security Committee (CSC) approved by the Presiding Judge of the judicial circuit are eligible for Tier Two grant requests. Any county may request creation of a multi-disciplinary CSC by contacting their Presiding Judge to begin the process.
Grant application forms are available on the UJS website at ujs.sd.gov and attached to this document as Appendix B and C.
All submissions should be sent to: Scott Sheldon; State Court Administrator’s Office; 500 East Capitol Avenue; Pierre, SD 57501
For more information, email Scott.Sheldon@ujs.state.sd.us.
