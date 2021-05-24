100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 25, 1921
• Admirers of pipe organ music nearly filled Sacred Heart church last night for the recital given by Prof. John J. Beck, of Minneapolis, the proceeds of which are to apply on the payment of the magnificent new instrument. The new organ, which was dedicated with last night’s recital, is the largest in this part of the state, having been purchased and installed at a cost of $5,500.
• The senior class of Yankton High School will present a clever four-act drama as their class play this year. The play is entitled “Mr. Easy-man’s Niece.” It is written by Belle Marshall Locke, a popular play writer.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 25, 1946
• Memorial Day services at sunset will be conducted by the Gayville American Legion and the auxiliary on Thursday evening at 7 o’clock. A single new name was added to this community’s roster of fallen heroes during the Second World War, that of Ned Van Osdel, USNR, who died while stationed at San Diego, Calif., whose grave is at Mission Hill.
• The seventy-first annual commencement exercises of Yankton high school were held here yesterday afternoon at two o’clock in the auditorium for 104 graduating seniors. Guest speaker for the occasion was Dean Leland Stark of Calvary Episcopal Cathedral in Sioux Falls.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 25, 1971
• Construction is underway both on the comfort station and boat ramp and docks at Riverside Park, according to City Manager Rufus Nye. It is hoped that the boat ramp and docks can be completed this week, but completion of the comfort station will take another three or four weeks.
• Verdigre, Nebraska, residents are looking forward to the June 12-13 Kolach Days celebration which will include dances, election of a queen, polka music, a midway, wrestling, a muzzle-loading rifle shoot and thousands upon thousands of kolaches.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 25, 1996
• A fire last night caused extensive damage to property on Memory Lane here in Yankton. Twenty-seven people needed to be evacuated after lightning from a passing storm struck the property’s roof. Community residents, organizations and businesses have provided housing, food, clothing and furniture for those affected by the fire.
• The fourth annual Summer Sizzler, sponsored by the Yankton Area Youth Network, will be this coming Wednesday at Riverside Park. All area youth groups grades 7-12 are invited to participate in a round-robin volleyball tournament. In addition, there will be hot dogs and live music for entertainment.
