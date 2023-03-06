VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota’s nursing graduates rank higher than most in South Dakota and the United States when it comes to board exam pass rates.

94.12% of USD’s nursing students taking the 2022 NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) passed, which is the second-highest average among BSN programs in the state and the highest from a public university. According to the South Dakota Board of Nursing, the average NCLEX pass rate of all nursing program graduates in South Dakota was 86.7% in 2022, compared to the national average of 79.9%.

