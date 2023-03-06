VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota’s nursing graduates rank higher than most in South Dakota and the United States when it comes to board exam pass rates.
94.12% of USD’s nursing students taking the 2022 NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) passed, which is the second-highest average among BSN programs in the state and the highest from a public university. According to the South Dakota Board of Nursing, the average NCLEX pass rate of all nursing program graduates in South Dakota was 86.7% in 2022, compared to the national average of 79.9%.
The NCLEX is a nationwide standardized examination that nursing school graduates must pass to become either an RN or licensed to enter the workforce.
“USD Nursing is fully committed to ensuring that students are prepared to take the NCLEX exam and are ready for practice,” said Lisa Feller, Ed.D., director of regulatory affairs for USD nursing. “Prior to graduation, our faculty work with students to identify their strengths and areas that need focused attention. After the students graduate, faculty continue to provide mentorship and support throughout their preparation for the exam. This includes providing study tips, practice questions and any customization that helps students prepare for the exam.”
USD Nursing graduates have consistently tested above the national average, with pass rates between 90.57% and 95.38% over the past four years and enjoyed a 100% job placement rate in 2021.
Outside the classroom, USD nursing students gain clinical experience in a variety of health care facilities and hospitals in the region. “USD Nursing works diligently to ensure that all classroom and clinical experiences are relevant to nursing practice,” explained Anne Pithan, DNP, chair of the USD Department of Nursing. “Faculty reinforce classroom content in the simulation, clinical setting and lab to help students understand nursing concepts.
“These scores are one measure indicating that USD nursing prepares excellent nursing graduates who are ready to provide excellent quality care,” continued Pithan. “It also demonstrates the commitment, passion and excellence of USD nursing faculty who mentor, teach and support students as they transition to the professional nurse role.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.