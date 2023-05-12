The South Dakota Federation of Music Clubs, an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs, is taking applications for two scholarships, each $1,000, for students from South Dakota who are pursuing a music major or minor at a South Dakota university.
Applicants should have completed at least 30 hours of course work in the accredited college/university; however, incoming college freshman may apply if they have participated in the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festivals as high school seniors.
Graduate students are not eligible.
When applying, the student will include the following: a 10- to 15-minute YouTube presentation of good quality; a current transcript for GPA purposes; a list of activities, especially related to high school, college and community activities; a 500-word essay based on why he/she deserves and wants the scholarship plus his/her music goals; and one to three letters of recommendation from teachers.
Contact Barb Valer at jbvaler@hur.midco.net for more information and an application form. May 31 is the deadline for applications to be submitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.