Community support is a core value of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. and is pleased to present River City Domestic Violence Center with a check in the amount of $5,000.
River City Domestic Violence Center provides assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse. The center works to educate and change behaviors to end these traumas.
Executive Director Stacy Starzl said, “We have seen an increase in need last year. The stress of the environment related to job loss, spending more time indoors in close quarters and other factors have led to an increase in calls.” The center continues to aid those in need, including help with completing protection order paperwork and has begun offering a new service called trauma-sensitive yoga. The special yoga class helps individuals process stress, feel safe and become centered.
This donation will enable the center to continue offering help to anyone who needs it. A 24-hour crisis line is available by calling 605-665-1448. To learn more about River City Domestic Violence Center, the services they provide or to donate visit www.YanktonDomesticViolenceCenter.com.
