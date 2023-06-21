The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company is holding auditions for its Aug. 3-13 production of the comedy “Elvis Has Left the Building.” Auditions are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut Street.
Those auditioning are asked to be prepared to fill out an audition form, which will include previous productions and rehearsal conflicts. The production, directed by Michael Schumacher, will be presented at the Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut Street, Aug. 3-5 and 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and August 6 & 13 at 2 p.m.
The show’s hijinx are caused by the disappearance of Elvis Presley just a day before his Las Vegas show. No one knows his whereabouts, not even his longtime manager, The Colonel, who is all shook up because a huge debt he has racked up secretly was to be paid off with Elvis’s appearance. With the King missing, the only way to pay off the debt is to find an Elvis impersonator within 24 hours. The Colonel takes desperate measures to replace the man who is irreplaceable, all the while keeping the prying eyes of a nosy reporter at bay and figuring out what has happened to the real Elvis.
Available roles include: The Colonel (m), Elvis’s manager, a man of cunning and charm; Trudy (f), the Colonel’s secretary; Roscoe (m), a nerdish office worker; Candy (m), a friend of the Colonel; and Jill Turner, an ace newspaper reporter.
Rehearsals will begin with a full cast read-through Wednesday, June 28.
