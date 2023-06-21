The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company is holding auditions for its Aug. 3-13 production of the comedy “Elvis Has Left the Building.” Auditions are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut Street.

Those auditioning are asked to be prepared to fill out an audition form, which will include previous productions and rehearsal conflicts. The production, directed by Michael Schumacher, will be presented at the Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut Street, Aug. 3-5 and 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and August 6 & 13 at 2 p.m.

