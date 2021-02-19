Yankton Police Chief To Retire In July

Yankton police chief John Harris will be leaving the Yankton Police Department (YPD) this summer.
On Friday, during a press briefing previewing next week’s City Commission meeting, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon announced that Harris had submitted his retirement papers and will be stepping down from the position July 9.
See Saturday’s Press & Dakotan for more information.
