COVID-19 Update: Yankton County Sees 2 More Positive Tests

The number of positive tests in Yankton County officially rose by two cases on Tuesday, with the state total rising to 108.
On a daily media briefing Tuesday, South Dakota State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said one new positive test was recorded in Yankton County. In addition, one positive test that had been attributed to Minnehaha County was shifted to Yankton County, which now has a total of six positive tests.
Other new cases reported Tuesday were from Minnehaha County (4), Kingsbury County (1) and Lincoln County (1).
Also, the state reported Tuesday that a total of 12 people have been hospitalized so far during the duration of the pandemic. It was the first time the state has reported that statistic.
The state website noted that 44 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Two counties, Brown and Marshall, have been added to the list of counties showing minimal/moderate community spread, which the state website defines as being “a single case of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county.” Other counties on the list include Yankton, Turner, Union, McCook, Deuel, Clark, Hughes, Lyman, Todd, Pennington and Lawrence.
Minnehaha and Beadle counties remain the only two state counties that have shown substantial community spread, which is defined as being “five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or a distinct group of cases in a single area (e.g., city or county).”
So far, there have been a total of 3,609 negative test results from both state and commercial labs as of Tuesday. No tests were listed as pending.
COVID-19 positive tests have come from 30 of the state’s 66 counties.
During Tuesday’s media briefing, Clayton noted that information gathered so far indicates that a person who has been infected with COVID-19 “does not develop the disease again,” but he cautioned that scientific information on the coronavirus is still “evolving.”
According to The Associated Press, the vast majority of people recover from COVID-19. The World Health Organization says people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
