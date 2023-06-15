POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 12:06 am
POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Michael York, 50, Huron, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree escape, a S.D. Department of Corrections hold and false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.
• Jeffery Whitaker, 47, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services.
• Sheila Reichert, 39, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions without order (2).
• Richard Wade, 52, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services.
• Scott Ludwig, 54, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services.
• Heathe Hojem, 49, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after indictment for abuse or cruelty of minor under age 7 and contributing to the abuse of a child.
• Kristee Entzel, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for accessory to escape and misprision of a felony.
• Mathew Christ, 44, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions and on an unspecified warrant.
• Arthur Stewart III, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions.
• Loren Kwapnoski, 50, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• Amber Blakey, 38, Centerville, was arrested Wednesday for possession of revoked, altered, or fictitious license; and driving with a suspended license.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.