VERMILLION — Noah Shepard was named campaign director for the University of South Dakota Foundation. In his role, Shepard looks forward to overseeing the next USD Foundation campaign that will cultivate financial gifts to support students at the university.
“It’s a fitting job because I love building new relationships, and I have always enjoyed motivating people,” Shepard said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities USD provided me, so I look forward to creating similar experiences for current and future USD students.”
Shepard graduated from USD in 2010 with a degree in sport management from the School of Education. Shepard played quarterback for the Coyote Football team from 2005-2010, redshirting his first year. Along with playing football, Shepard was also active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Black Student Union. While at USD, Shepard made it a priority to be a role model and give back to Vermillion through community service. He volunteered at the Vermillion public schools reading books to children and helped at youth football camps with his teammates.
After graduating from USD, Shepard had a short stint with the Green Bay Packers football team. Originally from Denver, Colorado, Shepard returned to the area in 2010 to work for MillerCoors, where he spent nearly nine years, and finished his career there as the continuous improvement coordinator. In 2019, he joined Amazon as an area manager and worked his way up to a quality manager.
“I want to give more, serve more and do more, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to come back to South Dakota. It is a privilege to be back with USD. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Vermilion community again because this community and USD gave me so much,” said Shepard.
Shepard will return to South Dakota with his wife Abby, whom he met at USD, and their three children, Hazyl (12), Coy (6) and Braylon (4).
