A Sign Of A Good Artist

The pandemic shutdown led one young artist to seek new horizons in Yankton.
Anyone passing by the 1872 Saloon a few weeks ago might have noticed a hoist with a woman in it, painting a new sign on the front wall of the establishment.
That was Sahara Barrett, who moved to Yankton with her parents and brother about nine years ago at age 21 when her mother took a job teaching at Mount Marty University (MMU).
A beautician by trade, Barrett took some art and creative writing classes at MMU at a discount since her mother was employed there, she said.
“They don’t have an art degree, but they do have Dave Kahle, who runs the art program, and I studied with all the adjunct professors as well,” Barrett said. “(But) I didn’t really get that plugged into the community.”
Faced at 24 with paying full tuition, Barrett said she decided to explore her schooling options and settled on a small, Christian liberal arts college in California.
“Westmont College in Santa Barbara was where I got my art degree, and that was where I started doing textile work,” said Barrett, who said she is planning to focus on textile and fiber arts as well as beading. “But, if you’re an artist, you’re always formally trained and drawing and painting.”
Barrett was still financing her art by working at a salon when the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
“I got shut down,” she said. “When they pulled that big boat called the ‘USNS Mercy’ into the harbor and said that’s where we were going to go if we got COVID, I thought, ‘Oh no.’”
Also, she shared an apartment with a retired couple, who found that they were vulnerable to the virus, Barrett said.
“So, I thought about it for a little bit, and just decided to kind of outrun it if I could,” she said. “I flew home and what I thought was going to be about two weeks, turned out to be about three months.”
The first week of June last year, Barrett’s boss in California told her the salon had reopened and asked her to come back.
Surprisingly, she was back in Yankton about a month later.
“While it is a very creative, edgier market, more progressive probably artistically — I mean, LA is right next door — and there were a lot of creative people, a lot of unusual art, sometimes it floods the market in my opinion,” Barrett said. “I was a fish swimming with a lot of other fish, whereas here, I feel like I have space to come up with an idea and I’m not like, ‘Oh, it’s kind of like what she made.’”
Also, unlike Yankton, California never really felt like home, she said.
“I’m really happy I trained with people who were better than me, by far,” Barrett said. “But now, I feel like I took that training and I can come here and do something with the space to be the individual I am creatively.”
Now fully past the one-year anniversary of her return to Yankton, Barrett has made many connections in the community, and says opportunities are coming up. She painted the mural outside Yankton’s Czeckers Sports Bar and Grill, had an art show at the Black Orchid Drinkstillery in the Meridian District and recently did the mural outside 1872 Saloon.
“The art show was nice because none of my family or friends here have ever seen my work,” Barrett said. “Everybody in Santa Barbara had, but not my people who supported me.”
Engaged and soon to be married, Barrett said she is looking forward to having her own studio at her new house.
“I have a dedicated space that I don’t have to clean up or be shy about or shut the door on,” she said. “I am looking to fully spread out and make a big loom and do full time what I’m actually excited about: My vision.”
