A newly-formed area football co-op has taken on a new name.
The Phoenix has been chosen as the new mascot for the Freeman Public, Marion and Freeman Academy team. The Phoenix is a mythological bird that rises from the ashes.
The three school boards voted Monday to adopt the mascot, according to the Freeman Courier. The team name was revealed as the favorite among students from all three schools.
The Phoenix was overwhelmingly chosen in a K-12 student vote April 5. Students in grades 6-12 voted individually, while those in grades K-5 voted as a class, the Courier reported.
The process included a “mini lesson” in mascots that focused on context behind the right team name, what should go into the decision-making process and whether the choice is an accurate presentation for all schools involved, the weekly newspaper noted.
Second place went to Mavericks and third to Trailblazers. Other choices were Raptors, Royals and Vipers.
The ballot included a short presentation about each of the six options. The following explanation was offered for Phoenix: “immortal bird from Greek mythology that rises from the ashes of its predecessor. Student comments: A Phoenix is born from its ashes. This co-op is the start from something new. The Phoenix can be black with maroon and white flames. No one else has it. It has great symbolism. It fits all the schools and is unique.”
The Phoenix will play in Class 9AA as part of the Great Plains Conference.
Also Monday night, the Freeman Public school board voted 5-0 to offer the head and assistant football coaching positions to Dustin Tschetter and Austin Unruh, respectively, the Courier reported. Both coaches have signed contracts, with a third coach yet to be named.
